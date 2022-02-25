Weekend Road and Rail: Work on Beltway and I-66 to reduce travel lanes; Metro shutdown

There will be barrier work overnight on Interstate 395 this weekend. The Beltway and I-66 will see travel lanes reduced with overnight stoppages.

There will be barrier work overnight on Interstate 395 this weekend. The Capital Beltway and Interstate 66 will see travel lanes reduced with overnight stoppages.

In the District, bridge maintenance and corridor work continues into the weekend, with Metro maintenance again requiring single tracking and a partial shutdown.

Here’s what you need to know.

Roadwork

Virginia

In Fairfax, this weekend will see the beginning of a modification project for a ramp from I-395 to Edsall Road. A closure is going into place late Saturday to set the stage for this weeklong project.

In a release from the Virginia Department of Transportation, the project is scheduled with the following closures: The ramp from I-395 southbound to eastbound Edsall Road (Exit 2A) will be closed and detoured from 10 p.m. Saturday night through 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

This closure will be for the temporary setup of a concrete barrier to accommodate the ramp modification project, which continues through next week with the ramp open and temporarily narrowed.

As for the ongoing Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project, there will be the usual weekend lane and ramp closures overnight with a major plan for two-way travel through Manassas.

The big story for the weekend will be a bridge beam installation project on I-66 near Route 234 Business/Sudley Road. On I-66 in both directions for about one mile, traffic will be reduced to a single travel lane both Saturday and Sunday nights, with the ramps from Routh 234/Sudley Road to I-66 East closed and detoured.

This work is scheduled between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday night, and 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night. During this time, travel on westbound I-66 approaching the Manassas Rest Area will be reduced to a single right lane, while eastbound I-66 approaching Sudley Road will be directed to cross over to the westbound lanes for a two-way travel pattern separated by barrels.

With both directions of Route 234 Business/Sudley Road ramp to eastbound I-66 closed, the detour is as follows:

Northbound travel will be directed to Route 29 north toward Centreville and the I-66/ Route 29 interchange.

Southbound will be directed to Balls Ford Road for a U-turn to access Route 29.

In other notable work for the 66 Transformation project this weekend, here are a few significant locations to be aware of, with some starting Friday. As a reminder, all work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Pageland Lane between Groveton Road and I-66 on Friday, Feb. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m . The road will be closed for a boring operation. Traffic will be directed around the closure via Groveton Road and Route 29.

from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m The road will be closed for a boring operation. Traffic will be directed around the closure via Groveton Road and Route 29. I-66 east and west between Route 15 and Compton Road on Friday, Feb. 25 , eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work.

, eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work. Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) north from Balls Ford Road to I-66 on Friday, Feb. 25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will be closed for bridge parapet demolition. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will be closed for bridge parapet demolition. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours. Route 234 Business south from Vandor Lane to I-66 on Friday, Feb. 25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for bridge parapet demolition. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for bridge parapet demolition. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours. I-66 east from Route 29 Centreville to Route 28 beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 , continuously through 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28 The left lane will be closed for utility work.

, continuously through 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28 The left lane will be closed for utility work. Ramps from Stringfellow Road to I-66 east, and from I-66 west to Stringfellow Road beginning at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, February 28. The ramps will be closed for bridge abutment and retaining wall demolition.

beginning at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, February 28. The ramps will be closed for bridge abutment and retaining wall demolition. I-66 west, from west of Stringfellow Road to Route 28 on Thursday, Feb. 24: 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. and Friday, Feb. 25 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Closures will be needed for overhead bridge work. On Thursday (backup is Friday), westbound I-66 west of Stringfellow Road will be closed with all traffic detoured onto the new I-66 west collector-distributor lane then directed to exit to Route 28 North, travel to Westfields Boulevard west, stay to the right to Route 28 South, then follow signs back to I-66 West. On Wednesday and Friday, I-66 west will be reduced to a single travel lane beginning near Stringfellow Road to Route 28.

on Thursday, Feb. 24: 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. and Friday, Feb. 25 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Closures will be needed for overhead bridge work. On Thursday (backup is Friday), westbound I-66 west of Stringfellow Road will be closed with all traffic detoured onto the new I-66 west collector-distributor lane then directed to exit to Route 28 North, travel to Westfields Boulevard west, stay to the right to Route 28 South, then follow signs back to I-66 West. On Wednesday and Friday, I-66 west will be reduced to a single travel lane beginning near Stringfellow Road to Route 28. I-66 west from Route 50 to Monument Drive on Friday, Feb. 25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for construction activity.

on Friday, Feb. 25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for construction activity. Ramp from I-66 west to Monument Drive on Friday night, Feb. 25 from midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed for construction activity.

I-66 west from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) to Jermantown Road on Friday, Feb. 25 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for a traffic shift. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

on Friday, Feb. 25 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for a traffic shift. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours. I-66 east from Blake Lane to Vaden Drive on Friday, Feb. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The left lane will be closed for drainage and barrier work.

on Friday, Feb. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The left lane will be closed for drainage and barrier work. I-66 west from I-495 to Gallows Road on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for bridge pier construction.

on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for bridge pier construction. I-66 east at I-495 on Friday, Feb. 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours.

on Friday, Feb. 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours. Ramp from I-495 north to I-66 on Friday, Feb. 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will be closed for overhead bridge work.

on Friday, Feb. 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will be closed for overhead bridge work. I-495 north at I-66 on Friday, Feb. 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours.

on Friday, Feb. 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours. I-495 south approaching I-66 on Friday, Feb. 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday nights, three lanes will be closed.

on Friday, Feb. 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday nights, three lanes will be closed. Ramp from I-66 west to I-495 south and the 495 Express Lanes south on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will be closed for a traffic shift. Traffic will be directed farther west to Nutley Street, stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal onto Nutley Street south, then stay to the right to I-66 east and follow signs to I-495 south or to the 495 Express Lanes south.

south and the 495 Express Lanes south on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will be closed for a traffic shift. Traffic will be directed farther west to Nutley Street, stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal onto Nutley Street south, then stay to the right to I-66 east and follow signs to I-495 south or to the 495 Express Lanes south. I-66 east at I-495 on Friday, Feb. 25 from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Eastbound I-66 approaching I-495 will be closed and detoured for overhead bridge beam installation Thursday and Friday nights. On Saturday and Sunday nights, two lanes of I-66 east will be closed approaching I-495 with periodic short stoppages of up to 10 minutes.

Maryland

In Frederick, the exit ramp from southbound Interstate 270 to northbound Md. Route 85 and the exit ramp from northbound Md. Route 85 to southbound I-270 will continue to see overnight closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night through Friday due to a pipe installation project, which is scheduled to continue through the fall.

In Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, there is continual Purple Line construction work and changes, which can always be found here.

This week saw a long-term lane closure of the eastbound right lane of Md. Route 193/University Boulevard between Piney Branch Road and Riggs Road for utility relocations. Upcoming this week, crews will begin work at the intersection of University Boulevard and Gilbert Street.

Motorists can now expect work on Md. Route 223/Woodyard Road between Sherwood Drive to Victoria Drive for a sidewalk construction project. There will be off-peak lane closures to include Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late fall 2022.

On Md. Route 223/Woodyard Road at Dower House Road, there will be daily lane closures, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late summer 2022 for an improvement project. All ongoing projects on Maryland roadways can be found here.

There is a new maintenance project schedule for I-495/I-95 on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, which will have crews working overnights this Sunday through Tuesday, March 1. The work will be set up with lane restrictions and stops 45 minutes apart between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. nightly.

DC

The District Department of Transportation has ongoing work scheduled for the Interstate 295/DC-295 Corridor Project, weather permitting. This week’s lane and ramp closures are scheduled to continue into this weekend at the following locations with daily closures generally between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-295 between the merge from Malcolm X Avenue and I-695. Double left or right lane closures will occur nightly, starting at 8 p.m.

South Capitol Street SE/SW between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and N Street SE. Single Lane closures will take place during weekday off-peak times.

Suitland Parkway between the Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE overpass and South Capitol Street SE, single lane closures at off-peak hours with multiple lane closures nightly.

Suitland Parkway closed between Firth Sterling and South Capitol Street various off-peak times this weekend.

The following full ramp closures will also occur during off-peak hours:

Exit 4 from I-295 Northbound (South Capitol Street / Suitland Parkway)

Exit 4 from I-295 Southbound (South Capitol Street / Suitland Parkway)

I-295 Northbound On-ramp from Suitland Parkway

There is also continued bridge maintenance scheduled through Saturday, with lane closures daily between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge over Potomac Parkway both inbound/outbound.

14th Street over Potomac River , both inbound/outbound.

, both inbound/outbound. Massachusetts Avenue over Rock Creek Parkway.

over Rock Creek Parkway. 9th Street at Convention Center .

. Pedestrian Bridge over Suitland Parkway near Stanton Road alternating single lane closures needed on the Suitland Parkway.

alternating single lane closures needed on the Suitland Parkway. Pedestrian Bridge over Kenilworth Ave by Nash Street alternating single lane closures needed on Kenilworth Ave.

Metro

This weekend’s maintenance will include single tracking on the Red, Orange and Silver lines with a Blue/Yellow line shut down, which means only normal service on the Green Line.

There continues to be reduced levels of service due to the ongoing 7000-series railcar investigation. For the latest information, check out the Metrorail 7000-series return to service update.

Metro will operate during normal weekend hours, from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, serving all 91 stations.