Weekend Road and Rail: Stops on the Beltway, I-66, Md. Beltway bridge work; Metro work on all lines

New road projects are going into place around the D.C. region and Metro will single-track all lines. Here's what you need to know to get around this weekend.

There are new projects going into place around our region with continuing transformative work on Interstate 66 and the Capital Beltway, including several stops. The Interstate 295/DC 295 corridor work has changes and closures and Metro will be working and single-tracking on all lines.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re traveling in the D.C. region this weekend.

Roadwork

Maryland

In Prince George’s County, The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) was back this week with lane closures on the Interstate 95/Interstate 495 bridges of the Suitland Parkway with plans for a traffic shift overnight Sunday.

There are showers in the forecast, which may interrupt the planned work. This project is planned into the beginning of next week.

As of Wednesday night, there have been triple-lane closures on I-95/I-495 overnights to complete bridge grooving and striping layout.

This will continue into Friday morning with the plan for overnight Sunday to make a traffic pattern switch that will remain in place until the completion of the project, which is tentatively scheduled for end. These new bridges are replacing the current 58-year-old structure.

Additional work times and lane closures may be needed to keep the project on schedule. Learn more about the project online.

In Howard County, crews are now paving MD 108/Clarksville Pike between Linden Linthicum Lane and the Little Patuxent River Bridge, east of Davidge Drive.

There is ongoing highway maintenance, patching and resurfacing with single lane closures control by flaggers, Sundays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

After paving MD 108, crews will next work on paving side streets and driveway aprons to connect to MD 108. The project is expected to finish the first week of December.

Resurfacing across the Purple Line alignment started this week and will continue through mid-December along University Boulevard and West Park Drive.

Work will occur in two shifts Monday through Friday, and as needed on weekends; temporary lane closures and uneven surfaces can be expected. For more on any ongoing work, be sure to check the Purple Line construction website.

Overnight work begins Sunday for a routine inspection of the MD 4/Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge over the Patuxent River, on the border of Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. This inspection will occur nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays — until the projected completion date of Dec. 23.

MDOT SHA reports the opening of the Woodrow Wilson Drawbridge on Friday, 11p.m. for the southbound passage of a commercial vessel. Stay tuned for up to minute information on this opening.

MDOT SHA has also begun resurfacing a section of MD 2 Solomons Island Road in Anne Arundel County between Jennifer Road and MD 450 West Street.

Crews will work Sundays through Thursdays, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Due to holiday work restrictions, the overnight work will not take place between Tuesday, November 23, and Monday, November 29.

Virginia

In Tysons, three left lanes of the southbound I-495 Capital Beltway Outer Loop general purpose lanes will be closed over the Dulles Toll Road Route 267 for bridge work, between 11 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, as bridge work continues.

The bridge demolition of the I-66 East bridge over Stringfellow Road will resume this weekend, with planned daytime and evening closures. During this time, Stringfellow Road will be reduced to a single lane each way with the ramps from westbound I-66 to Stringfellow Road and the ramp from Stringfellow Road to I-66 will be closed.

The closures will last from 4 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday morning. There will be periodic complete stops of Stringfellow Road during this weekend too.

In upcoming closures, Monday through Tuesday overnights, Stringfellow Road will be completely closed and detouring from 10 p.m. through 4:30 a.m. This is all part of the I-66 Transforms Outside the Beltway Project; find out more on the Stringfellow Road bridge demolition online.

Other notable closures for the I-66 Transformation Project planned for this weekend look like this, weather permitting.

Ramps from I-495 North to I-66 Friday: 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. The ramp will be closed and detoured from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-66 West at I-495 Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for a concrete deck pour and bridge beam installation with periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes.

I-495 South approaching I-66 Friday: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work with periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes.

I-66 approaching Jermantown Road Friday: 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work with periodic stoppages 20 minutes.

I-66 West from Nutley Street to Vaden Drive Friday and Saturday: 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed to pour concrete deck.

Ramps from Nutley Street North to I-66 Friday and Saturday: Around 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The ramps will be closed and detoured.

I-66 West from Nutley Street to Gallows Road Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for wall work.

I-66 West from Monument Drive to Route 608 (West Ox Road) Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for sign structure installation.

I-66 West from Waples Mill Road to Monument Drive Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for cantilever installation and wall work.

I-66 West from past Stringfellow Road to Route 28 Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

I-66 East near Route 28 Friday and Saturday: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. (plus Sunday, if needed) Three lanes will be closed for a traffic shift.

Ramps from Route 28 to I-66 East Friday through Saturday; 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The ramps closed and detoured.

I-66 East and West from Route 29 (Lee Highway) Gainesville to Cub Run Friday: Eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m./Westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work.



There are always additional projects happening.

DC

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) began a new work zone this week, which is projected through this weekend. The roadwork along northbound and southbound Kenilworth Avenue and closes access to northbound Kenilworth Ave. and DC 295 north from Nannie H. Burroughs Avenue.

Detours are posted to direct motorists along DC 295 north, and Kenilworth Ave. to the Polk St. NE exit.

Periodic lane closures will be required for equipment mobilization, utility upgrades, and pavement work, including guardrail installations associated with the I-295/DC 295 Corridor Project, plus more can be found on the project’s website.

There will continue to be ongoing lane closures heading into the weekend both daily and overnight between South Capitol St., Firth Sterling the Suitland Parkway through the Laboratory Rd. exit 1. Both directions will have off-peak lane and ramp closures on the I-295/DC 295 corridor with more specific times and schedule found online.

With this ongoing project, there is a full closure planned for the Suitland Parkway this weekend under I-295/DC 295. Both Saturday and Sunday, between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., there will be detours posted.

Metro

There is maintenance on all Metro lines this weekend, as Metrorail continues to operate at reduced frequencies through at least Nov. 30 due to the removal of all 7000-series railcars from service, which is associated with the ongoing Blue Line derailment investigation.

The Red Line has a continued shutdown between Twinbrook and Shady Grove for the Rockville Canopy Replacement Project, which closes the Rockville and Shady Grove stations. Due to this closure, now extended through mid-January, Metro has posted alternate modes of transportation on the WMATA website.

There will be normal weekend hours of operation, 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, serving 89 of 91 stations.

