Weekend Road and Rail: Bridge demolition and stops on I-66, Va. Beltway lanes reduced overnight

Chilly weather isn't expected to impact this weekend's roadwork on Interstate 66, the Capital Beltway and Metro maintenance. Here's what you need to know.

Roadwork

Maryland

There are a few continuing off-peak construction zones in our immediate listening area that will appear to be regular features to motorists through the fall.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is sending its reminder of ongoing sights to be aware of.

On MD 190/River Road between MD 188/Wilson Lane to MD 614/Goldsboro Road there will be continual single lane closures, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and multiple lane closures overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for roadway rehabilitations

On Interstate 270/Eisenhower Highway between Interstate 70 to the Interstate 495/Capital Beltway there is an ongoing traffic congestion relief construction project, which has intermittent single-lane closures daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with single, double and triple overnight lane closures which can be expected Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This work includes temporary ramp closures with detours up to 24 hours a day through the year-end of 2022.

On I-270/Eisenhower Highway southbound, between MD 121/Clarksburg Road and MD 109/Old Hundred Road, there is an acceleration lane expansion project as well.

This work includes daily single to multiple off-peak lane closures between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m.

On the Capital Beltway both loops of I-495 between MD 97/Georgia Avenue and MD 185/Connecticut Avenue, motorists are reminded of a bridge rehabilitation project with weekday single-lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and intermittent off-peak single and multiple lane closures with full traffic stops, Sunday through Thursday, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In Prince George’s County the US 1 Reconstruction Project will have various lanes closed Saturday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. between University Boulevard and College Avenue.

The paving continues MD 5/Branch Avenue between the D.C. line and Curtis Drive with single and multiple off-peak lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and weekends, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the spring of 2022.

On MD 210/Indian Head Highway at Kerby Hill Road/Livingston Road there is a continual interchange construction project with single to multiple-off peak lane closures daily and overnight, Sunday through Thursday through the end of the year.

And on the Interstate 95/I-495 Capital Beltway between Suitland Road to MD 4/Pennsylvania Avenue, the bridge replacement project will have single and multiple lane closures on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Friday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the end of the year.

The Purple Line work is ongoing from New Carrollton to Bethesda. This weekend sees a new utility relocation project going into place along MD 193/University Boulevard between Bayfield Street and Forston Street, which will continue during the overnights for the next week.

Work may take place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, weather permitting.

For the ever-changing landscape and plans, be sure to visit the Purple Line construction website.

Virginia

The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project is slated to continue.

Demolition of the old Interstate 66 bridges over Stringfellow Road begins Saturday morning, with work planned during daytime and early evening hours for the next two weekends.

I-66 East and West from Route 29 Gainesville to Cub Run Friday: Eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m./Westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work.

I-66 East near Route 28 Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for a traffic shift.

I-66 West from Route 28 to Route 29 Centreville Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for a traffic shift and overhead bridge work.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North Friday, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday night, Midnight to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed and detoured.

Ramps from Route 28 to I-66 Friday, 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The ramps will be and detoured.

Ramp to and from I-66 West to Route 28 South Friday and Saturday, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. The ramp will be closed and detoured.

Ramp from Braddock Road East and West to I-66 West Friday and Saturday, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. The ramp will be closed and detoured.

I-66 West from west of Jermantown Road to Route 50 Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for wall and bridge work.

I-66 West from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) to Jermantown Road Friday and Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work and periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours.

Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 East Friday night, Midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed and detoured.

Ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 East Friday and Saturday, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. The ramp will be closed and detoured.

I-66 East from Cedar Lane to east of Gallows Road Friday, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for bridge demolition preparation work at Gallows Road. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

I-66 East from Gallows Road to I-495 Saturday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work and gantry removal.

I-66 West at I-495 Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for concrete deck pour and bridge beam installation with periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours.

Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 North Friday, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Sunday, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. will be used as a backup night.) The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be directed to the 495 Express Lanes North at no charge.

I-495 North from Route 29 to I-66 Friday, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Sunday, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. will be used as a backup night.) Three lanes will be closed for bridge beam installation at the I-66/I-495 Interchange. Around 10 p.m., all northbound I-495 traffic will be diverted into the 495 Express Lanes North at Route 29 at no charge.

I-495 Express Lanes North from Robinson Terminal (the beginning of the Express Lanes) to I-66 Friday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Sunday, Nov. 7, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. will be used as a backup night.) The northbound Express Lanes will be reduced to a single travel lane. Drivers will not be charged for using the Express Lanes north of Route 29.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West Friday, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Sunday, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. will be used as a backup night.) The ramp will be closed. All northbound I-495 traffic will be diverted into the 495 Express Lanes North at Route 29 at no charge. Drivers heading to I-66 West will be detoured north to Route 7 Leesburg Pike.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East Friday, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, p.m. to 8 a.m.

(Sunday, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. will be used as a backup night.) The ramp will be closed. All northbound I-495 traffic will be diverted into the 495 Express Lanes North at Route 29 at no charge. Drivers heading to I-66 East will be directed to continue north to Route 7.



DC

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has been working on the Interstate 295/DC-295 Corridor Project at various locations all week. And unless there is soccer at Audi Field — like on Friday night — or inclement weather, this work will continue into the weekend.

There continues to be off-peak single to double lane closures on I-295 between Laboratory Road (exit 1) and Interstate 695 in both directions. The daily work is between 9:30 and 3:30 p.m., with nightly closures beginning around 9 p.m.

This work will also include lane closures along South Capitol Street between Firth Sterling Avenue and N Street, SE, which will include this weekend between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

There will be single to double lane closures both daily and during the overnight hours. There will be a continuing full closure and detour of Firth Sterling Avenue between South Capitol Street and St. Elizabeth Street, SE as well, which continues nightly into Saturday morning with detours posted.

This project will also stretch onto the Suitland Parkway, with various lanes closed in both directions between South Capitol Street and the Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue overpass each night beginning at 9 p.m.

Motorists traveling during these times can expect full ramp closures to and from I-295, South Capitol Street and the Suitland Parkway.

For more information about efforts to improve the I-295 corridors and to stay up-to-date on traffic related impacts and construction progress, you can visit the project website.

Metro

Metrorail continues to operate at reduced frequencies through at least Nov. 15 due to the removal of all 7000-series railcars from service due to the ongoing Blue Line derailment investigation.

All trains will operate as 6-car trains and riders are encouraged, when possible, to use Metrobus service as an alternative.

On the Red Line, the planned shutdown continues between Twinbrook and Shady Grove for the Rockville Canopy Replacement Project, where the closures of the Rockville and Shady Grove stations has now been extended through mid-January.

Alternate modes of transportation due to these closures can be found on the WMATA website.

This weekend will see maintenance on the Blue Line, which will be single-tracking during the day and late night along with the Silver Line, with separate late night single-tracking on the Green and Yellow Lines.

There is a late-night Orange Line shutdown planned too, which will close the Vienna and Dunn Loring stations after 10 p.m.

Metro will operate with normal weekend hours, between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. and midnight on Sunday, serving 89 of 91 stations.

Weekend service summary: