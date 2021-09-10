Metro opens early Sunday for Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run

Metrorail is going to open two hours early on Sunday, at 5 a.m., for the Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run.

Metrorail is going to open two hours early on Sunday, at 5 a.m., for the Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run so folks can get to the race.

Here’s the service information:

The closest Metrorail station to the start of the race is Smithsonian Station, one block away from the Washington Monument grounds on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

To avoid crowding at Smithsonian Station, customers may want to consider Federal Triangle, two blocks from the Washington Monument grounds on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

Customers traveling to or from the Red Line should transfer at Metro Center to access the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

Customers traveling to or from the Green and Yellow lines should transfer at L’Enfant Plaza to access the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

Fares are just $2 for a one-way trip no matter where you travel on Metrorail under new fare and service changes that took effect this month. Parking is also free on weekends.

Metro cautions that riders should remember that the Shady Grove and Rockville stations are closed for construction. There are free shuttle buses but be prepared for extra travel time. Twinbrook, White Flint and Grosvenor stations are alternative options.