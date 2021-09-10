9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Metro opens early Sunday for Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 10, 2021, 10:48 AM

Metrorail is going to open two hours early on Sunday, at 5 a.m., for the Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run so folks can get to the race.

Here’s the service information:

  • The closest Metrorail station to the start of the race is Smithsonian Station, one block away from the Washington Monument grounds on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.
  • To avoid crowding at Smithsonian Station, customers may want to consider Federal Triangle, two blocks from the Washington Monument grounds on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.
  • Customers traveling to or from the Red Line should transfer at Metro Center to access the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.
  • Customers traveling to or from the Green and Yellow lines should transfer at L’Enfant Plaza to access the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.
  • Fares are just $2 for a one-way trip no matter where you travel on Metrorail under new fare and service changes that took effect this month. Parking is also free on weekends.

Metro cautions that riders should remember that the Shady Grove and Rockville stations are closed for construction. There are free shuttle buses but be prepared for extra travel time. Twinbrook, White Flint and Grosvenor stations are alternative options.

Before heading to the race, Metro encourages riders to purchase fare ahead of time by downloading the SmarTrip app on Apple or Android.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

