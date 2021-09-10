Weekend Road and Rail: DC festivals return; new Metro shutdown; I-66 and I-295 transformations

Unlike last weekend when the remnants of Hurricane Ida barreled through the region, it doesn't look like weather will be a factor for roadwork this weekend.

The District will see the return of a few annual events complete with street closures. Meanwhile, on the outskirts of town, work on Interstate 66, the Beltway and Metro’s Purple Line continues.

Here’s what to know:

Roadwork

Virginia

We are looking at a mostly clear weather weekend, which bodes well for the ongoing Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project, with a big change scheduled first thing Friday morning.

During the overnight hours into Saturday morning, lane closures will take place on the Outer Loop of the Beltway, or southbound Interstate 495 approaching I-66. There are only two travel lanes, with multiple 20-minute traffic stops for bridge beam installation.

The ramps from I-495 South to I-66 West, and from I-66 West to I-495 South, are also closed in conjunction with this work, which takes place between 10 p.m. — 5 a.m. nightly.

Here is a look at the detours for these closures:

This I-66/I-495 Interchange project continues to be modified with several new ramps and connections as part of the larger transformation project.

Also overnights through Sunday, crews are continuing demolition of the old Route 50 bridges over I-66 in Fairfax. This requires the ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 East to be closed between midnight — 4 a.m. Traffic will be directed further west for a U-turn during this time.

On I-66 approaching Route 50, three lanes will be closed through Friday nights for crews to implement traffic shifts. On Saturday night, two lanes will be closed. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours, which will occur in both directions.

There is also overnight work in both directions approaching Nutley Street, the overhead bridge work here has three lanes closed eastbound and two westbound between 9 p.m. through 9 a.m., Saturday morning with periodic stops planned.

Overnight work has been continuing this week at the I-66/Stringfellow Road Interchange. Here, too, the work will take place nightly through Sunday morning, with lanes reduced to a single lane of travel any time between 10 p.m. — 6 a.m.

As always, all work scheduled is weather dependent and subject to change, and many other projects could hamper your travel. Stay tuned to WTOP traffic on the 8s for the latest.

And please call the 24/7 WTOP Traffic Center at 866-304-WTOP to help with changes or updates and be part of the team.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) began its work this week to resurface the I-495 Capital Beltway in Silver Spring, Montgomery County.

Crews will perform nightly milling, paving and marking on I-495 between MD 97/Georgia Avenue and MD 185/Connecticut Avenue nightly from 9 p.m. — 5 a.m., working Sundays through Fridays each week, with completion projected this fall.

During the resurfacing, crews will work simultaneously on the Inner and Outer loops of I-495 to expedite the project. Once resurfacing is complete, crews will continue painting the new Seminary Road Bridge replacement using off-peak overnight work hours.

Travelers on the Beltway during this time can expect single and multiple lane closures, which can cause delays. There will also be off-peak work requiring single and multiple lane closures weekdays, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., for additional work related to the project.

In Prince George’s County, it’s resurfacing on the Beltway I-95/I-495 between MD 5/Branch Avenue and MD 414/St. Barnabas Road, with overnight multiple lane closures, Sundays through Thursdays.

There is also work on the Beltway between Suitland Road and MD 4/Pennsylvania Avenue, with lane closures for ongoing bridge rehabilitation. More information on the bridge work can be found here.

And, as always, work on Metro’s Purple Line continues to see changes and upgrades. Be sure to check the Purple Line page for ongoing updates. As a reminder, in Silver Spring the crews are continuing the underground utility relocations on Bonifant Street between Georgia Avenue and Fenton Street, with various closures planned daily and on weekends through the end of the year.

Also, in Prince George’s County, motorists can expect work at the MD 410/Baltimore-Washington Parkway interchange with daily closures through the end of the month.

DC

This weekend will see the return of Fiesta DC, an annual celebration highlighting Latino culture with a parade of nations, kid’s festival, food, crafts and more. The festival-related street closures run all weekend and include Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 7th Street and Constitution Avenue, and continue through 3rd Street, with parking restrictions and a parade on Sunday.

This Sunday will see the return of the annual Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run and 5K Run-Walk, which was rescheduled due to the pandemic. This annual elite race will close roadways around the National Mall.

Meanwhile, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is continuing work on the rehabilitation of two major projects that may impact travel on South Capitol Street, Howard Road, Firth Sterling Avenue and the I-295/DC-295 Corridor.

The daily closures take place during off-peak times between 9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., and nightly between 9 p.m. — 5 a.m.

Because of the scheduled Washington Spirit game at Audi Field, nighttime lane closures will not occur on Sunday, Sept. 12, until after 8 p.m.

Here are the locations of where work is scheduled for the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Improvement Project:

I-295 between Laboratory Road/US Naval Research Lab (Exit 1) to Suitland Parkway/JBAB (Exit 3A).

Various closures between Exits 1 to 3 daily between 9 a.m. — 4 p.m., continuing through Saturday.

Lane closures on Malcolm X Avenue SE both ways between 2nd Street and South Capitol Street SE from 6 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. through Saturday.

Full ramp closure on I-295 northbound on-ramp from MLK Jr. Avenue SE to I-295 northbound (continuous) through Sunday.

Lanes closed on St. Elizabeth’s Avenue SE from Gate 4 to Fifth Sterling Avenue SE from 8:30 a.m. — 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

Lanes closed on South Capitol Street SE northbound from Exit 2 (SB) to the DC Streetcar Charge Station daily from 6 a.m. — 5 p.m. through Sunday.

Eastbound Suitland Parkway will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Metro

A new Red Line shutdown will be implemented this weekend for the Rockville Canopy Replacement Project. Beginning Saturday through Dec. 4, the Rockville and Shady Grove stations will be closed. Shuttle bus service, Metrobus and RideOn buses will provide options for travel between Shady Grove and Rockville, which can be found here.

On Saturday, Orange Line trains will be single-tracking between Cheverly and New Carrollton, from opening through 4 p.m., for scheduled maintenance.

Metrorail will operate from 7 a.m. until midnight Saturday, and 5 a.m. until midnight Sunday, with service beginning two hours earlier on Sunday to accommodate runners and spectators for the Cherry Blossom 10-miler.

Weekend service summary:

Red Line:

Shady Grove and Rockville stations closed through Dec. 4.

Buses replace trains with free shuttle service between Shady Grove, Rockville and Twinbrook.

Trains operate between Twinbrook and Glenmont only.

Blue, Silver, Yellow, Green Lines:

Normal Service.

Orange Line:

From opening until 4 p.m., Saturday only, trains single track between Cheverly and New Carrollton.

Under federal law and for your safety and the safety of others, customers are required to wear cloth face coverings or masks while traveling on Metro.