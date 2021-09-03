Weekend Road and Rail: Holiday weekend lightens roadwork; a look at upcoming Metro closures

The D.C. region will see an increase in travel volume and a decrease in scheduled roadwork over the Labor Day weekend.

This being a long holiday weekend, the region will see an increase in travel volume with a decrease in scheduled roadwork.

Meanwhile, Metro will be concluding its platform work on the Green and Yellow lines. We also take a look ahead at what’s in store for the Red Line beginning next week.

Here’s what you need to know:

Metro

This weekend, Metro will institute a few service adjustments for Saturday through Labor Day Monday. During Labor Day weekend, Metrorail will operate from 7 a.m. until midnight, with trains serving 87 of 91 stations. On Labor Day Monday, trains will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Following Labor Day, Metro will conclude the shutdown of the Green and Yellow lines for the Summer Platform Improvement Project, which had closed the West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park-U of Md and Greenbelt stations.

While the closures remain in place this weekend, free shuttle buses will continue to be provided for riders to and from those stations. Check out the shuttle schedules and alternative travel options, parking and bus relocations here.

In addition to Labor Day changes, new fare and service changes take effect on Sunday, adding more buses and trains, reducing prices and extending Metrorail’s operating hours on the weekends.

Weekend service summary:

Red, Silver and Orange lines:

From opening through 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, trains will single track between Cheverly and New Carrollton for radio cable installation.

Yellow Line:

Due to the Summer Platform Improvement Project, expect the following:

Trains operate between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Sq only.

Travelers to stations north of Mt. Vernon Sq should transfer to the Green Line.

Single tracking between National Airport and Braddock Rd.

Green Line:

Due to the Summer Platform Improvement Project, expect the following:

Trains operate between Branch Ave and Fort Totten only.

West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park-U of Md, and Greenbelt stations closed.

Free shuttle buses replace trains as follows:

Limited stop service between Greenbelt, College Park- U of Md and Fort Totten.

Limited stop service between Prince George’s Plaza, West Hyattsville and Fort Totten.

Local service between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, Prince George’s Plaza and West Hyattsville.

In a look ahead, beginning next weekend through Dec. 4, Metro will close the Rockville and Shady Grove stations for a much-needed canopy replacement at the Rockville Station platform.

Beginning Sept. 11 through Dec. 4, 2021, there will be no Red Line train service to Rockville and Shady Grove. Shuttle bus service, Metrobus and RideOn buses will provide options for getting around.

Travel alternatives for the disruption of travel due to no train service between the Shady Grove and Rockville can be found here.

These closures, which were first announced last fall, allow Metro to work continuously in the hopes of completing the project in less than three months. Officials said that doing this same work on weekends and overnights might have taken years.

Metro will use the closure to also perform work at the Shady Grove Station, including canopy repairs and completion of the new mezzanine stairway. And, with the tracks out of service, other critical track work, radio cable installation and repair maintenance can take place.

Customers are required to wear cloth face coverings or masks while traveling on Metro.

Roadwork

Throughout the region, roadwork is generally suspended for long holiday weekends and that will be the case heading into this Labor Day weekend.

However, after being pummeled by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the D.C. area will still be dealing with massive flooding, storm debris, damage and road closures for the foreseeable future.

Be sure to say tuned to WTOP and traffic on the 8s and weather for the latest of any road closures. And be sure to call the Traffic Center with any road hazards or tips at 866-304-WTOP.

Maryland

The busy summer travel season is expected to continue through Labor Day weekend.

“Go early and stay late” has been the mantra of the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) all season long.

The MDTA reports that this summer, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge has seen traffic volumes return to pre-pandemic levels on several occasions.

With the summer season coming to an end, the Bay Bridge and the U.S. 50 corridor are expected to remain busy through the weekend.

Motorists should expect heavier eastbound traffic volumes Thursday, Sept. 2, through Sat., Sept. 4, with the heaviest westbound volumes expected Sunday and Monday.

Those who travel during peak hours should expect significant delays when crossing the bridge. And motorists are urged to stay on US 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and local residents.

The MDTA suggests the best times to travel the Bay Bridge will be:

Thursday — before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Friday — before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Saturday — before 6 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Sunday — before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Monday — before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

As a reminder, two-way operations are prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog or rain. And on a special note, two-way operations may be limited Saturday through Monday based on westbound traffic volumes.

DC

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is celebrating the opening of the New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge on Labor Day Monday with a 5K run and community celebration.

There will be closures on South Capitol Street SE/SW between Malcolm X Avenue SE and Suitland Parkway SE, and southbound through Malcolm X Avenue beginning around 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday. Detour routes will be posted. Pedestrians and cyclists will also be advised by posted signage through this area.

More on this project and the event can be found here.