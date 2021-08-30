CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Stretch of North Glebe Road in Arlington reopens

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 30, 2021, 7:50 AM

North Glebe Road between Military Road and Chain Bridge Road/Virginia Route 123 in Arlington, Virginia, reopened Monday after delays caused by storms.

The stretch of roadway had originally been slated to reopen Aug. 23 for work to replace the bridge deck and beams over Pimmit Run.

The Virginia Department of Transportation construction, which began in April, is part of a $9.9 million project to rehabilitate North Glebe Road over Pimmit Run, which was originally built in 1973 and currently carries about 13,000 vehicles a day.

The work includes improvements that will extend the life of the bridge and improve safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians. They include the following:

  • Replacing bridge beams, deck and barriers;
  • Repairing, waterproofing and providing corrosion protection to abutments and piers;
  • Replacing barriers and railings along bicycle and pedestrian connection to trails;
  • Upgrading guardrails and drainage.

The project is being financed with federal and state funds, including State of Good Repair funding used for bridges. It’s scheduled for completion this fall.

WTOP’s Anna Gawel contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

