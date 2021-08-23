Reopening of North Glebe Road in Arlington delayed by weather

The closure of parts of North Glebe Road in Arlington, Virginia, has been extended due to weather and will now reopen Aug. 30, instead of Aug. 23.

What was supposed to be a nine-day closure of parts of North Glebe Road in Arlington, Virginia, has been extended because of last week’s storms. The road will now reopen Aug. 30, instead of Aug. 23, as originally scheduled.

The closure began Aug. 13 to replace the entire bridge deck and beams over Pimmit Run.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said North Glebe Road/Virginia Route 120 is closed between Military Road and Chain Bridge Road/Virginia Route 123. Traffic will be detoured via Chain Bridge Road, Kirby Road and Chesterbrook Road back to North Glebe Road.

To help pedestrians get around the closure, a free shuttle bus for up to 12 passengers will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Shuttle information will be posted at both ends of the bridge over Pimmit Run. A shuttle will be provided within 10 minutes of a call (or 30 minutes if needed), and the ride will last about five minutes.

The portion of the Potomac Heritage Trail under the Pimmit Run bridge will remain open, with trail access controlled by flaggers when needed.

The construction, which began in April, is part of a $9.9 million project to rehabilitate North Glebe Road over Pimmit Run, which was originally built in 1973 and currently carries about 13,000 vehicles a day.

The work includes improvements that will extend the life of the bridge and improve safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians. They include the following:

Replacing bridge beams, deck and barriers;

Repairing, waterproofing and providing corrosion protection to abutments and piers;

Replacing barriers and railings along bicycle and pedestrian connection to trails;

Upgrading guardrails and drainage.

The project is being financed with federal and state funds, including State of Good Repair funding used for bridges. It’s scheduled for completion this fall.