Metro’s bus service expands Sunday

Starting on Sunday, 36 Metro bus routes will stay open later seven days a week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The routes in the District, Maryland and Virginia will be open until 2 a.m.

Besides the late-night change, Metro will add more frequent service and restore more routes as part of service improvements to more than 60 routes.

The service changes will boost Metrobus service to approximately 85% of pre-pandemic levels, according to a Metro news release.

Ridership is increasing as well. In May, Metrobus ridership reached the highest levels since the pandemic began with weekday bus ridership up to 50% of pre-pandemic levels.

More than half the weekdays in May saw ridership top more than 190,000, including four days when ridership exceeded more than 200,000 passenger trips, according to Metro.

On July 10, five Metrobus routes to be operated by the Fairfax Connector:

Metro said that the change will restore and enhance service with connections to McLean, East Falls Church, West Falls Church, and Pentagon Metrorail stations.