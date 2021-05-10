CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Virginia Railway Express brings back full service June 1

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

May 10, 2021, 1:37 PM

Just in time for a return to the workplace — and what’s expected to be a decidedly busier tourist season — Virginia Railway Express has announced it’s restoring full service beginning Tuesday, June 1.

Things, though, won’t be exactly the same as they were pre-pandemic: The Fredericksburg Line will operate on a seasonal schedule, which will mean different arrival times in the afternoon. Amtrak’s Step-Up program is still suspended as well.

And riders will need to pack that mask before they head to the station.

“All social distancing and face covering requirements will remain in place,” VRE said in a statement. “We will also be continuing the enhanced cleaning efforts and other protocols implemented over the past year.”

For more information on the service schedule and fares, check out the VRE website.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

