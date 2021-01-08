Weekend road and rail: Work on I-66, bridge work on Capital Beltway, 3 Metrorail stations closed

From bridge work to sign work to Metro maintenance, here is what you need to know about getting around the D.C. area this weekend.

Roadwork

Virginia

This weekend will see sweeping and maintenance during the day, with moving, single lane closures on Interstate 66, anywhere between Gainesville and the Capital Beltway between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There will be ongoing Transform I-66 projects, continuing as they have all week. Overnight Friday before and after Route 123, the demolition of the old Route 123 bridge over I-66 continues.

In both directions of I-66, between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m., travel will be reduced to a single lane. And, from midnight to 4 a.m. nightly, motorists can expect periodic stops of up to 20 minutes at a time.

There is also continuing work at the Gallows Road bridge over I-66, just west of the Capital Beltway, where overnight through Saturday morning, travel is being reduced to a single lane, with stops of up to 20 minutes at a time between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. nightly.

With this work, the ramps from Interstate 495 Express Lanes north to westbound I-66 will be closed and detoured east, toward Route 7 to make a U-turn. Gallows Road over I-66 will also be reduced to a single lane of travel both ways.

The transformation work is also continuing at the Stringfellow Road-I-66 interchange, with travel overnights being reduced to a single lane.

In Centreville, sometime in the early morning hours of Saturday, the ramp from Route 29/Lee Highway northbound to I-66 east will be closing for about four months.

On northbound Route 29, the left-turn lane and ramp eastbound I-66 will be directed to continue north to for U-turns at Trinity Parkway/Machen Road. As an alternate, motorists could continue north to Route 28 north to following signs to I-66 East.

The closure is needed for Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction that will widen, lengthen, and raise the I-66 bridges over Route 29 to accommodate future transportation improvements at the Route 29 interchange.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, MDOT SHA, is continuing to work on the Capital Beltway I-95/I-495 bridge over the Suitland Parkway, between MD-4 Pennsylvania Avenue (Exit 11) and Allentown Road/Joint Base Andrews (Exit 9).

Aside from shoulders being closed in both directions 24/7, there have been single and double-lane closures overnight, which will continue into Saturday and Sunday mornings through 11 a.m. This work maybe last through the year’s end.

There is also a continuing reconstruction on U.S. 1 Baltimore Avenue between College Avenue-MD-193 University Boulevard.

This U.S. 1 Reconstruction Project has lane closures scheduled Saturday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and overnights 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2023.

In Frederick, there continues to be a pipe installation project that presents overnight closures of the exit ramps from southbound Interstate 270 to northbound MD-85 and from northbound MD-85 to southbound I-270 between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

This work, with closures, is expected to continue through the winter season.

In Anne Arundel County, there are a few continuing projects to note. There is daily utility work continuing on MD-450 West Street between Route 2 and Taylor Avenue, with lane closures scheduled between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On MD-175 Annapolis Road/Jessup Road westbound between National Business Parkway and MD-295 Baltimore Washington Parkway, there is continued utility relocation overnights closing lanes Sunday through Friday between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

DC

This week, the District Department of Transportation, or DDOT, has been implementing lane, ramp and shoulders closures overnights for Interstate 395/Southwest Freeway sign replacements.

From 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., continuing into Saturday morning, motorists could see:

One lane open on the ramp from Interstate 695 westbound to Center Leg Freeway

I-395/I-695 Northbound/Eastbound right lane closed between 7th Street SW and the Center Leg Freeway

Full closure of ramp from I-395 northbound to Center Leg Freeway

Full closure of ramp from 7th Street SW to I-395 northbound

The 7th Street ramp closure will have motorists detoured to 7th Street SW, Maine Avenue SW, M Street SW, South Capitol Street and Washington Avenue SW. The Center Leg Freeway ramp closure will detour drivers to I-695 eastbound, 11th Street SW and I-695 westbound.

These closures are required for construction activities associated with the Interstate 395 Sign Structure Improvement Project.

There will also be temporary closures to roads, lanes ramps this weekend for the I-295/DC 295 Corridor Project. These closures are expected on Interstate 295, Howard Road SE, Suitland Parkway SE, South Capitol Street SE/SW,

If traveling to or from D.C., motorists should expect delays due to the lane closures and are advised to stay alert and be observant of signage and road work crews while traveling in this area.

These closures are required for construction activities associated with DDOT projects: South Capitol Street Corridor Project — Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and I-295/Malcolm X Avenue SE Interchange Improvement Project

Metro

There will be single tracking on the Blue and Silver lines this weekend, as Metro continues off-peak general maintenance activities. There is also late-night single tracking continuing through this weekend for the Green and Yellow lines for fire systems upgrades.

Metro will be operating on a normal weekend schedule, opening at 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn stations are closed due to Blue Line signal upgrades. The Addison Road station will be closed for platform improvement.

Weekend service summary