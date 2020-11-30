Metro’s proposed budget eliminates weekend rail, closes 19 stations

With sharply reduced ridership and lacking fresh federal relief, Metro is proposing a new operating budget with a nearly half billion dollar deficit.

Metro general manager Paul Wiedefeld is proposing for the year beginning July closing metro rail at 9 p.m., ending weekend service, closing 19 stations and reducing the number of trains producing longer wait times.

While Metro revenue is down, expenses are rising, including costs for employee benefits and costs related to the coronavirus pandemic, including personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

