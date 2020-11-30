CDC issues updated COVID testing guidance for holiday travelers

With Thanksgiving carved up, many are now looking forward to Christmas outings, and the CDC has new coronavirus guidance for those traveling.

When it comes to international ventures, the CDC now recommends three tests.

The first should be one to three days before your flight to reduce COVID spread during travel.

Then, travelers should get tested three to five days after travel and stay home for seven days.

If the test is negative, stay home for the full seven days.

If you don’t get tested, the CDC says to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.

And then there’s the obvious: The CDC says to stay put if you’ve got symptoms, have tested positive, have been around someone who tested positive or are waiting for test results.

The updated guidance comes as Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

New study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens throughout the D.C. area and nationwide.

