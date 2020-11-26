Weekend Road and Rail: Blue Line shutdown; roadwork reduced

Most roadwork will be reduced for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. As for Metro, routine weekend maintenance will continue. Here's what to expect.

Most roadwork will be reduced for the long holiday weekend. Long-term work zones generally will remain in place, but there could be a few emergency issues to pop up.

As for Metro, routine weekend maintenance will continue, with single-tracking on three lines.

Metro

Metro has been on holiday service with Thanksgiving, operating on a Sunday schedule.

For Friday, Metrorail and Metrobus will operate on a regular weekday schedule, with service adjustments on the Yellow and Blue lines. The Blue Line will see a shutdown between Franconia-Springfield and King Street-Old Town for signal upgrades.

MetroAccess customers can schedule reservations to travel. But subscription trips will be canceled. Normal fare and parking rates will be in effect.

Service information for Friday:

Yellow Line trains will operate between Huntington and Greenbelt every 12 minutes during peak times; 15-20 minutes midday and evenings. (Yellow Line train service is available as an alternative for travel between Virginia and downtown D.C.)

trains will operate between Huntington and Greenbelt every 12 minutes during peak times; 15-20 minutes midday and evenings. (Yellow Line train service is available as an alternative for travel between Virginia and downtown D.C.) Blue Line trains operate between Huntington and Largo Town Center only; every 12 minutes peak; 15-20 minutes midday and evenings. Free shuttle buses will replace trains at Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn Street stations.

Weekend service summary

For this weekend, Metrorail will operate regular weekend service on the Red, Yellow and Green lines, with scheduled service adjustments on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines for routine maintenance.

Blue Line trains operate between Huntington and Largo Town Center only; every 24 minutes. Free shuttle buses will replace trains at Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn Street. stations.

trains operate between Huntington and Largo Town Center only; every 24 minutes. Free shuttle buses will replace trains at Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn Street. stations. Yellow Line train service is available as an alternative for travel between Virginia and downtown D.C.

train service is available as an alternative for travel between Virginia and downtown D.C. The Orange and Silver lines will single-track between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon. Silver Line trains will operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston only; transfer to/from the Orange Line to continue trip. Orange Line trains will operate between Vienna and New Carrollton every 24 minutes.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Metro customers are required to wear face coverings when using mass transit.

Roadwork

Maryland

Travelers through Baltimore are getting used to an ongoing revamping of the Harbor Tunnel Thruway (Interstate 895). This weekend, however, will bring a bit of a reprieve. On Tuesday, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) resumed two-way traffic for holiday travel. Work will start back up next month.

In Montgomery Country, a few paving projects will resume Sunday night on U.S. Route 29 (Colesville Road) between St. Andrews Way and Stewart Lane. There will be double overnight lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, through the end 2021. Also expect single daytime lane closures along this stretch weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Maryland Route 97 (Georgia Avenue) from just north of Gold Mine Road to just south of Holiday Drive, there will be intermittent single-lane closures 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

And on I-270 (Eisenhower Highway) from interstates 70 to 495 (Capital Beltway), the intermittent double- and triple-lane closures will resume Sunday through Thursdays between 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with single-lane closures expected weekdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Virginia

The ongoing lane shifts and ramp reconfigurations on I-66 between Arlington and Prince William counties won’t change much this holiday weekend — what is in place should remain in place this weekend.

This week did see a new ramp open in part of this ongoing Transform I-66 Project — the new ramp from Virginia Route 28 north to the Braddock/Walney Road overpass, which opened Wednesday. Now, drivers coming from the Walney Road/Cabells Mill Drive intersection are able to cross Route 28 to reach Braddock.

Looking ahead: The overnight hours of Nov. 30 through Dec. 3, I-66 east will be reduced to one travel lane, with stoppages of up to 20 minutes approaching Gallows Road for overhead bridge work. On westbound I-66, lane closures and stoppages will occur Wednesday night, Dec. 2, and Thursday night, Dec. 3.

With this work, the ramps from the 495 Express Lanes to I-66 west will be closed overnights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to I-66 east, to Virginia Route 7 (Leesburg Pike); stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal, then follow signs to I-66 west.

As always, not all work with these extensive projects and ever-changing configurations will be listed here. Be sure to stay tuned to WTOP for traffic on the 8s. And if you see something that’s not being reported, call 866-304-WTOP.

D.C.

It will also be holiday mode for work zones in the District. Most work will be postponed for the long holiday weekend.

The District Department of Transportation will implement temporary overnight closures on westbound New York Avenue between First and Fourth streets Northwest beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, weather permitting. They will install a new traffic signal arm over westbound New York at the intersection with New Jersey Avenue. On westbound New York, all traffic will be detoured around the closure.

DDOT will provide variable message boards to alert travelers of this detour. Signs and traffic control flaggers will also be present to help guide motorists through the detours, with delays likely.