Weekend road and rail: Holiday weekend sees less work, but I-66 stops continue

Here are things to watch out for heading into the Labor Day weekend.

This holiday weekend will see most work zones suspended but some long-term projects, such as full stops planned overnight for Interstate 66, will continue.

Metro’s summer shutdown on part of the Orange Line is in its last full weekend and the work at Reagan National Airport continues to have one track on the Yellow / Blue line closed through December.

Here are things to watch out for heading into the Labor Day weekend.

Metro

Weekend maintenance projects will continue as scheduled.

With work on the Yellow and Blue lines having no real impact on travel, there are two tracks servicing the Reagan National Airport station with only one closed for the rehabilitation project.

This will be the last full weekend for closures on the Orange Line’s Vienna and Dunn Loring stations, which have been closed since May for the platform rehabilitation summer shutdown.

There are now 89 of 91 system stations open with the Orange Line’s Vienna and Dunn Loring stations remaining closed through Sept. 8.

The hours of operations will be from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

There will be preventive maintenance projects with cleaning and testing continuing to be scheduled for public safety.

As always, due to continuing health concerns, for your safety and the safety of others, customers are required to wear face coverings or masks with using mass transit.

Weekend service summary:

Red Line — trains scheduled every 12-15 minutes.

Blue Line ­— trains scheduled 15-20 minutes.

Orange Line — trains are scheduled every 15-20 minutes between West Falls Church and New Carrollton with the Vienna and Dunn Loring-Merrifield stations closed for platform work. Free shuttle bus service will be provided.

Silver, Green and Yellow Line — trains are scheduled every 15-20 minutes.

Virginia

The ever-changing work and reductions on I-66 are expected to continue this weekend, weather permitting, as the long-standing Transform 66 Project is slowly but surely taking shape.

Commuters along I-66 from Arlington to Prince William counties have felt the effects of this project by way of lane closures, shifts or reductions in locations, as well as overnight travelers experiencing full stops.

In Fairfax County, that work is scheduled to continue through Saturday.

I-66 westbound in Vienna will see reduced travel lanes, and multiple stops of up to 20 minutes at a time as crews will be installing beams for the new Cedar Lane Bridge over I-66.

The work is scheduled as follows for I-66 between Gallows Road and Cedar Lane:

I-66 west is reduced to one travel lane approaching Cedar Lane in Vienna overnights through Saturday

Saturday night westbound traffic will be reduced to two travel lanes between 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists can expect periodic traffic stoppages of up to 20 minutes each night for beam lifting

All lanes are scheduled to be reopened by 5 a.m.

I-66 east will be reduced to two travel lanes approaching Cedar Lane in Vienna from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly

All lanes expected to be reopened by 4:30 a.m.

All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if need be.

Along I-66 eastbound in Centreville, between Cub Run and Route 29, travel will be reduced to two lanes overnights for paving through 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Here is a list of some of the long-standing I-66 Transformation work that is continuing:

Bridge beams at Braddock Road/Walney Road, Cedar Lane, Route 29 Centreville, and Gallows Road

Paving on I-66 west in Prince William County, on Route 28 North in Centreville, and on I-66 East and West in Vienna

Constructing bridge foundations at Route 28, Route 50, Jermantown Road, Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road), Cedar Lane, and I-495

Blasting operations along Braddock Road, and I-66 East and West near Route 28

Bridge deck and expanding bridges over Compton Road, Cub Run, Bull Run, Route 28 bridges, Waples Mill Road over I-66, new Route 123 bridge over I-66, and new Vaden Drive bridge over I-66

Relocating utility duct bank and water lines at Gallows Road and Prosperity Avenue

Relocating underground utilities along I-66 East and West

Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28

Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed

DC

The District Department of Transportation, DDOT, began its new long-term work project, which is expected to continue through March 2021.

DDOT will temporarily close the ramp from the 9th Street Expressway to I-395 southbound for sign structure replacements along I-395.

The work on I-395 southbound in the auxiliary lanes between the 9th Street and 12th Street Expressways has closures and detours in place during the overnight period between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Maryland

For the most part, big projects in Maryland will have a reprieve this holiday long weekend, but drivers in Anne Arundel County using I-97 need to be prepared for the latest paving project taking shape.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun its pavement repairs along I-97 in Anne Arundel County, which they hope will be completed by the end of the year.

Miller Company Inc., of Baltimore, will be performing the work for MDOT SHA, which includes removing existing concrete, pouring and setting new concrete sections and adding new pavement markings.

The overnight work is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., where crews have begun reconstructing two concrete sections of I-97. Overnight lane shifts will be in effect where crews will be working on I-97 southbound between MD 3 Business (Crain Highway) and Benfield Boulevard and I-97 northbound between MD 3 Business and MD 174 (Quarterfield Road).

Drivers can expect single lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with overnight double or triple lane closures and detours possible Sundays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.