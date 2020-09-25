Do school zone speed limits apply amid virtual learning? It depends

In some places in the D.C. area, school zone speed limits haven't changed; in some, the lower limits have been suspended, and in others, a combination of factors apply.

With so many students in virtual learning right now, do school zone speed limits still apply? The answer is: It depends.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, “Nothing’s changed,” said Capt. Dave McBain, director of the traffic division of the county police.

“School zone speeds and the enforcement that we do in school zones are the same now as before the pandemic,” McBain said.

He also points out that the school zones are enforced in the summer, when classes are out as well.

Prince George’s County police said their automated enforcement in school zones is still happening.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said school zone speed limits are in effect where schools are open, or where materials or meals are being distributed for students.

The office said the speed limits are withdrawn in schools that are closed completely.

Also in Maryland, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said most school zones only apply when students are present.

In Fairfax County, Virginia, “Most schools are virtual, and so those school zones are not active right now,” said Sgt. Hudson Bull, with the Fairfax County police.

“However, there are private schools that are still doing in-person learning, and those schools do have active school zones,” Bull added.

He said drivers should watch for flashing lights to indicate an active school zone.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office also said that if a school has students attending, the lights will be flashing during drop-off and pick-up times, and deputies will enforce the reduced speed limit.

Arlington County police said school zone speed limits are not in effect amid virtual learning.

They still caution drivers to slow down and remain alert for students and staff, with many schools providing meals.

Prince William County police said school zones are still in effect, with some staff and children at locations.

In D.C., all posted speed limits are being enforced, according to the District Department of Transportation, but cameras in school zones are set to the standard posted speed limit, and not the temporary school zone limit.