Cashless tolling now permanent throughout Maryland

Maryland has made cashless tolling permanent throughout the state, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.

That includes John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (I-95), Fort McHenry Tunnel (I-95), Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895) and the Nice/Middleton Bridge.

“In addition to historic toll relief and record-breaking progress on critical infrastructure updates, permanent all-electronic tolling is the latest step we have taken to save motorists time and money,” Hogan said in a news release.

“By combining innovation, safety and savings, this truly is a win-win for the state government and for everyone who travels in our great state.”

Cashless tolling uses an all-electronic system by way of E-ZPass and video tolling. Drivers no longer need to stop.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said in a release that it implemented cashless tolling in March as part of its coronavirus response.

All-electronic tolling was made permanent at the Bay Bridge in May with the installation of a new tolling gantry.

“During the COVID-19 emergency, all-electronic tolling has been an operational success and has helped us protect our toll collection employees and the traveling public,” MDTA Executive Director Jim Ports said.

“With this system now permanent, stopping to pay tolls in Maryland is a part of history.”