Weekend road and rail work: Metro sees buses replace trains; I-66 stoppages

Here's what to know about road and rail work this Father's Day weekend.

This weekend, paving is planned in Maryland and D.C., and some drivers may be impacted by work on Interstate 66.

Here’s what to know about road and rail work this Father’s Day weekend.

Metro

Metro continues to expedite extended work at locations during historically low ridership (down 90-95%). This week saw the second phase of the Green and Yellow line work close the Waterfront and Navy Yard-Ballpark stations.

Those closures run through Saturday, with free shuttle buses replacing trains between Anacostia and L’Enfant Plaza. The buses will make stops at the aforementioned closed stations.

Also in the second phase, Yellow Line trains are only operating between Huntington and Reagan National Airport. There is no Yellow Line service in D.C. or Maryland, where riders should use the Green Line instead.

Additionally, those traveling between D.C. and Virginia should use the Blue Line to transfer to the Green Line at L’Enfant when necessary.

This new Yellow Line configuration is scheduled through June 27:

Beginning June 21 through June 27, the Yellow and Green Line work will close the Mt. Vernon Square, Gallery Place (lower level) and Archives stations. Free shuttle service replaces trains between L’Enfant Plaza and Shaw-Howard U stations with varying services:

Shuttle buses will only make an intermediate stop at Gallery Place.

No bus service at Archives or Mt. Vernon Square, as stations are already closed with Metro’s Covid-19 response.

L’Enfant Plaza only remains open for Green Line service toward Branch Ave.

No Green Line service toward Greenbelt, and no Yellow Line service.

Trains on the lower level, the Blue and Orange Lines, will operate normally.

Shaw-Howard U Station only remains open for Green Line service toward Greenbelt. No Yellow service.

The three-week closure of the Yellow Line bridge over the Potomac River continues to have customers using Blue Line trains for travel between D.C. and Virginia. Yellow Line trains are operating in Virginia only, between Huntington and Reagan National Airport.

Customers in D.C. and Maryland should continue to use the Green Line instead.

Yellow and Green Line customers should allow additional travel time through mid-July, as Metro performs round-the-clock track work along segments of these lines, including the full closures of selected stations.

The platform work and summer shutdown will continue, with nine Metrorail stations on the Orange and Silver Lines closed. Orange Line trains continue to only operate between Ballston-MU and New Carrollton, with no Silver Line trains.

All stations west of Ballston-MU are closed, with stations between Ballston-MU and Largo Town Center being served by Orange and/or Blue Line trains.

Virginia

In Fairfax, I-66 eastbound will continue to see work between Route 123 and Nutley Street, with overnight stops through Saturday morning.

All week long, crews have been lifting bridge beams into place near Vaden Drive and the Vienna Metro station. The nightly work reduces eastbound travel on I-66 to one lane between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., with periodic complete stoppages for up to 30 minutes at a time.

Work will change slightly on I-66 overnight Saturday, as travel will be impacted both east and westbound between Route 123 and Cedar Lane. I-66 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Vaden Drive, just west of Nutley St near the Vienna Metro station, for crane work with eastbound work beginning at 9 p.m. and westbound at 9:30 p.m.

All lanes of I-66 should be reopened by 9 a.m. Sunday morning. As always, all work is dependent on weather and will be rescheduled in the event of inclement conditions.

This reconstruction of the Vaden Drive Bridge over I-66 is all part of the Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway project which continues to see:

Bridge demolition at Cedar Lane.

Paving on I-66 West in Prince William County and on Route 28 in Centreville.

Bridge foundations at Routes 29, 28, 50, Waples Mill and Jermantown Roads, Route 123, Gallows Road, and I-495.

Small charge dynamite operations (blasting) along Route 28, I-66 near Route 28 and I-66 West near Sudley Road.

Bridge expansions over Compton Road, Cub Run, new Route 28 bridges over I-66, new Route 123 bridge over I-66.

Relocating water lines at Cedar Lane and Gallows Road.

Relocating underground utilities along I-66 east and west.

Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28.

Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed.

Maryland

In Prince George’s County, a few resurfacing projects at various locations will impact travel through Saturday:

MD-4 (Pennsylvania Avenue) between Forestville Road to the I-495 (Capital Beltway) bridge — weekday single lane closures, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with overnight double lane closures, Sunday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

MD-5 (Branch Avenue) at MD-373 (Accokeek Road)/MD-381 (Brandywine Road) continues the interchange reconstruction with lane closures on all three roads weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

MD-193 (Enterprise Road) between Woodgate Way/Marleigh Drive and Lisborough Road a ramp improvement project has single northbound and southbound lane closures with detour weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers should will follow the posted detour route of Meadowland Drive, Lisborough Road and Lisborough Terrace.

MD-373 (Accokeek Road) over Burch Branch bridge deck replacement project has full lane closures 24/7 with variable message directing through the detour.

Also, work on U.S. 1 in College Park has started, with variable lane closures expected between College Avenue and University Boulevard through the summer of 2023.

In Frederick, every weekend continues to see the total closure of MD-28 Dickerson Road over the Monocacy River for bridge rehabilitation. Beginning Fridays at 10 p.m., closures and detours will be posted with flagging operations in place all other times through September.

The Baltimore-Washington Parkway interchange at MD-410 Riverdale Road continues to see the effects of the Purple Line construction. Beginning on or about June 20, southbound traffic will shift onto the permanent Baltimore-Washington Parkway bridge over Riverdale Road.

This work takes place continually, with flagging and temporary lane closures until the shift is completed. Through the month of June, work continues in both directions of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and Riverdale Road between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Lane closures and delays are likely.

D.C.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has closed the southbound lanes on South Capitol Street between the Suitland Parkway and Firth Sterling Avenue SE through June 29. There are detours posted.

This closure is for construction activities associated with the South Capitol Street Corridor Project, which includes construction of the New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and the reconstruction of the I-295/ Suitland Parkway interchange.

The project has multiple phases of reconstruction of the I-295 interchange, with Malcolm X Avenue SE and the St. Elizabeth’s West Campus having planned improvements between Firth Sterling Avenue and South Capitol Street/Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue SE intersections.

Expect temporary ramp and lane closures along I-295/DC-295:

The Suitland Parkway closures on Saturdays between Firth Sterling Ave and South Capitol Street.

I-295 between Laboratory Road (Exit 1) and I-695 / I-395 Downtown (Exit 5A) up to 2 lanes closed.

Also continuing, the citywide Pave DC project, weather dependent. Check out the detailed interactive tool to find the locations that will be impacted and what residents can expect.