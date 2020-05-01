Weekend road and track guide: Metro preps for summer shutdown; 395 Express Lanes project

Get the latest on weekend road work and Metro track work.

Metro

The Washington Metro has transitioned to a preventive maintenance program, reducing much of the work due to the stay-at-home order during the public health emergency. The weekend is generally used for enhanced preventive maintenance and testing. This weekend, the Summer Platform Improvement Project preparation work will begin.

The project, slated to start later in May, will close all Blue and Yellow Line stations south of Reagan National Airport from May 25 through Sept. 8 — Metro’s largest round-the-clock shutdown yet.

This weekend, however, there are no station closures, and the only single-tracking comes on the Orange Line between Vienna and East Falls Church.

Road work

D.C.

Howard Rod, in Southeast, will be closed through Monday, May 18, weather permitting. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will have detours posted for the closure points between the WMATA Parking Garage Access Drive and South Capitol Street.

These closures are all part of the South Capitol Street Corridor Project, which includes the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and I-295/Suitland Parkway interchange.

DDOT will also close the Suitland Parkway between Firth Sterling Avenue, in Southeast, and South Capitol Street for the next two Saturdays — May 2 and May 9 — from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The PaveDC initiative will also continue for the next two weeks at these locations:

Nebraska Avenue Northwest, between McKinley and Livingston streets

Upshur Street Northwest, between Kansas and Arkansas avenues

Irving Street Northwest, between North Capitol and Kenyon streets

Independence Avenue Southwest, between 12th and 4th streets

Eastern Avenue Northeast, between Nannie Helen Burroughs and Division avenues

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is closing Md. Route 77 in Frederick between Catoctin Hollow and Stottlemyer roads through May 21 for a culvert replacement project.

There will be detours posted to Md. 491, Md. 550 and U.S. 15, with a reverse route heading eastbound for tractor-trailers.

The culverts allow water to flow under the roadways to prevent flooding.

Construction continues on the 16-mile light rail Purple Line, extending from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County.

This week sees a new service road closure next to University Boulevard between Edwards Place and 15th Avenue. For the next eight weeks, the road will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily with access for residence and businesses during these times.

The Maryland Transportation Authority continues bridge replacement work on I-895 just north of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel. There continues to be two-way travel in the Harbor Tunnel with one side closed.

Virginia

The 395 Express Lanes will be closed from Friday, May 1, around 11 p.m. through Monday, May 4, at 4 a.m. This project has seen consecutive weekend closures as crews continue to extend the 395 Express Lanes for eight miles, from Turkeycock Run near Edsall Road to near or about Eads Street.

Part of this project will add a fourth southbound lane to I-395 from Duke Street to Edsall Road for general purposes. This work along southbound I-395 will require overnight total closures of the I-395 southbound exit ramp onto westbound Edsall Road (Exit 2B), and the ramp from eastbound Duke Street to the southbound I-395 ramp. Detours will be posted with closures both Friday and Saturday overnight.

Motorists in Alexandria should also be aware that the westbound Duke Street bridge over I-395 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, May 1, until as late as 6 p.m. Sunday, May 3. These pavement repair closures on Duke Street are all part of the overall 395 Express Lanes project.

There will be a posted detour to take westbound Duke Street, as well as traffic accessing westbound Duke Street from I-395 north to stay on I-395 north, to Seminary Road, to I-395 south and back to westbound Duke Street.

This roadwork along I-395 south will require overnight total closures of the I-395 southbound exit ramp on to westbound Edsall Road (Exit 2B) and the ramp from eastbound Duke Street to I-395 south ramp. Detours will be posted on these closures both Friday and Saturday overnight.

In the main lanes of I-395 northbound, expect overnight roadwork on Friday and Saturday with two lanes closed between Glebe Road and Washington Boulevard. The work starts with a single lane closing at 9:30 p.m. each evening and expanding to two lanes by 10 p.m.

There will also be multiple overnight ramp closures in conjunction with this project. Expect access to I-395 northbound to be closed from King Street north through VA-110.