Weekend travel disruptions: Major Metro shutdown, road closure through Silver Spring

Metro's Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton and Glenmont stations are closed Saturday and Sunday. Shuttle buses run between those stations and Fort Totten. Another shuttle route runs between Takoma and Silver Spring.

Purple Line construction shuts down the Red Line north of Takoma again this weekend and will also close Colesville Road in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The Red Line will run regular weekend service at stations that are open, between Takoma, downtown D.C. and Shady Grove.

No major track work is planned on other lines this weekend.

Other road closures

Intercounty Connector closures this weekend for toll system work are scheduled to block the westbound lanes from Interstate 95 to Columbia Pike/Route 29.

Other ICC closures are planned into at least April.

There is also construction on I-95, I-66, D.C. 295 and other roads.

Also, expect some slowdowns on South Capitol Street on Saturday afternoon as D.C. United kicks off its season at 1 p.m.

In Baltimore, additional closures are scheduled on the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel as part of long-term construction there. I-95 remains the best option most of the time during the work.

