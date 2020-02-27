DC-area transit systems, airports address coronavirus questions

Though Metro is preparing for the possible spread of the coronavirus or a large flu outbreak, the region is not yet seeing stepped-up cleanings on transit systems or in airports.

The D.C. region has not yet seen new procedures or additional cleanings on area transit systems or in airports.

“We believe that our current cleaning protocols are rigorous enough to both protect passengers and crew,” said Karen Finucan Clarkson with Virginia Railway Express.

VRE said it cleans its trains every day.

The Maryland Transit Administration said MARC trains are also cleaned every day and that every train has at least one bathroom with a sink, running water and soap for proper hand-washing.

VRE also launched a passenger education campaign for cold and flu season “that basically encourages them if they are ill and contagious to stay home whenever it is a possibility for them through their employer,” Clarkson said.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Dulles International and Reagan National airports, said it’s following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on cleaning and supplies.

A statement from BWI Marshall Airport said it was closely monitoring the situation, as did one from Amtrak.

Metro has said it plans to buy face masks, disinfectant and hand sanitizer for its employees.

