Northern Virginia patient being tested for possible coronavirus

A person in Northern Virginia is being tested for the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 81,000 people worldwide.

The Virginia Department of Health posted the information on their coronavirus website on Wednesday.

They’re the eighth person in the commonwealth to be tested for the virus, and the fourth in Northern Virginia. Someone was tested for the virus in southwestern Virginia on Tuesday.

The two Virginia patients are the only people in the region to be awaiting test results.

The previous six Virginia patients, as well as two in Maryland and five in D.C., have all tested negative. There have been no confirmed cases of the viruses in any of the three jurisdictions.

The announcement of the test comes at a time when the virus is spreading worldwide: The global death toll from the virus is over 2,800; on Wednesday, Brazil confirmed the first case of the virus in Latin America — a man who had traveled to Italy.

With the repatriation of 40 infected passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan, the total case load in the U.S. stands at 57. But Dr. Nancy Messonnier, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters on Tuesday, “It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen — and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” The Associated Press reported.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told WTOP earlier this week that as more countries start to “accumulate a disturbing number of cases,” that adds to the momentum of the virus becoming a pandemic, or widespread infection throughout multiple regions of the world.

The most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath, possibly nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Most people recover fully, but it takes 14 days to find out whether a patient really has the virus.

The CDC is saying the best way to protect yourself is the same way to prevent the spread of any virus, including the flu:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Follow the CDC on Twitter for the latest announcements on the outbreak.

