DC-area school systems prepare for expected arrival of coronavirus

No novel coronavirus cases have been diagnosed yet in the D.C. region as of Wednesday afternoon, but area school systems are getting action plans ready.

A reminder to wash your hands is one bit of information now being shared by Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland.

“The spread and the severity can actually vary greatly with coronavirus,” spokesman Derek Turner said. So, the system is working with the county health department on adjustable plans to developments.

“Some (cases) can be dealt with individually, if they’re quarantined, but if it’s a larger outbreak, then we’ll need to take different steps,” Turner said.

As the system develops response protocols for the virus, Turner said the focus will remain on being proactive about staying away from germs and washing hands, for example, to help prevent spreading colds, the flu or coronavirus, if it were to arrive.

In Fairfax County, Virginia, the school district is updating its coronavirus information and FAQ page as needed while reviewing plans for emergency preparedness and response.

“FCPS will work closely with other agencies to implement these plans, as required,” spokeswoman Lucy Caldwell said in an email.

In Prince George’s County, Maryland, the school district is developing a response plan with the state’s health department. Spokeswoman Gabrielle Brown said the system is working diligently to make sure the community is informed.

“We have sent out FAQs to all of the school nurses (in Spanish, English, French) and they have been instructed to share this information with parents and students,” Brown said. “Each principal has also received the FAQ.”

In a letter distributed Wednesday by Loudoun County Public Schools, the district said it’s closely monitoring the latest information and recommendations from federal, state and local authorities.

“Current guidance from the Loudoun County Health Department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said that the hygiene practices recommended to combat the spread of influenza and other common seasonal illnesses … are also appropriate for protecting against the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the letter states.

Here are a few tips to help prevent spreading ailments:

Keep sick children home.

Adults who are ill should stay home, too.

Wash hands frequently.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Don’t cough or sneeze into your hands.

In Charles County, Maryland, school officials sent a letter home to parents Wednesday. The letter reminds that students “need to be fever free (less than 100 degrees Fahrenheit without the use of fever-reducing medication) for at least 24 hours before returning to school after any illness.”

