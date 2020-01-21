Bay Bridge cashless tolling set to end this month

Cashless tolling at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Thursdays and Fridays is scheduled to end Jan. 31.

Cashless tolling at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Thursdays and Fridays is scheduled to end Jan. 31 ahead of the implementation of all-electronic tolling for the summer.

E-ZPass and cash will both be accepted at the toll plaza.

The Maryland Transportation Authority initiated cashless tolling in October to minimize traffic backups at the Bay Bridge.

MDTA said in a release Tuesday that the move to “return to standard tolling 24/7 will help advance the work that is underway to implement full-time, all-electronic tolling by this summer.”

Earlier in January, the transportation authority began taking down three of the toll booths drivers approach as they make their way to the Eastern Shore.

Toll lanes 3, 4 and 5 are permanently closing.

The toll booths are coming down so the E-ZPass lanes can be widened to allow more traffic to flow through there easier.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.

