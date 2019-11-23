Southbound GW Parkway reopens after emergency tree work

Both southbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway in Virginia have reopened Saturday after roughly eight hours of closures for an emergency tree removal.

The National Park Service said southbound lanes were closed between Route 123 and Spout Run due to the tree work.

At 8 a.m., delays were building on Route 123 leading to the Chain Bridge.

Northbound travel on the GW Parkway were not impacted.

WTOP’s Mary de Pompa contributed to this report.

