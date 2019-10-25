VRE trains delayed, US-1 traffic snarled after railroad bridge struck

Some Virginia Railway Express trains are delayed and commuters will see traffic issues on northbound U.S. Route 1 between Interstate 95/Woodbridge and Hassett Street after a vehicle struck a railroad bridge early Friday morning.

Some Virginia Railway Express trains are delayed and commuters will see traffic issues in Lorton on northbound U.S. Route 1 between Interstate 95/Woodbridge and Hassett Street after a truck struck a railroad bridge early Friday morning.

WTOP’s Traffic Center reports that a truck struck the railroad bridge going northbound on Route 1. VRE trains cannot pass over the bridge and it’s possible the bridge has been compromised.

The crash caused debris on the VRE line as well as on Jefferson Davis Highway, leaving Prince William County and heading into Fairfax County.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., a WTOP listener reported that there was no debris on the road.

Current delay times due to earlier bridge strike: 304 is 50 min late 306 is 35 min late 308 is 20 min late 310 is 10 min late 312 is on time — VRE (@VaRailXpress) October 25, 2019

Fairfax County police say the truck was too tall to make it under the bridge. No one was injured.

Below is a map of the are of U.S.-1 that’s being affected.

