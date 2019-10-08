Nightly road repairs start on George Washington, Clara Barton parkways

Nightly road work begins Tuesday evening on the George Washington Parkway and Clara Barton Parkway, as the National Park Service tries to ready the roads for winter driving.

Much-needed road repairs are scheduled to begin Tuesday night on two major commuter routes: the northern end of the George Washington Parkway and the Clara Barton Parkway.

The National Park Service said drivers should expect single-lane closures each evening, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., to accommodate the roadwork.

In Virginia, the work on the George Washington Parkway will be done between Chain Bridge Road — also known as Va. 123 — and the Capital Beltway. In Maryland, work on the Clara Barton Parkway will happen between the Chain Bridge and MacArthur Boulevard.

“We’re working this fall so the parkways are ready for winter driving,” said Superintendent Charles Cuvelier in a news release. “Even though this work won’t address the entirety of either road, it’s part of the National Park Service’s long-term plan to maintain and eventually reconstruct both the George Washington Memorial and Clara Barton parkways.”

In 2016, the park service developed plans to bring the roadways — which were both originally called George Washington Parkway until the Barton parkway’s renaming in 1989 — up to modern design standards.

“The NPS will continue to compete for federal grants that would fund the North Section Parkway Rehabilitation Project,” which would reconstruct the road, improve overlooks, rehabilitate the parkway’s stone walls and improve road drainage, said Cuvelier.

The park service and Federal Highway Administration continue to work to repair the sinkhole near Dead Run. A northbound lane of the parkway was closed from March through September after the sinkhole caused the road to give way.

