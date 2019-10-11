Expect DC, Arlington road closures for Army Ten-Miler

The 35th annual Army Ten-Miler is set to start 7:50 a.m. Sunday in Arlington, Virginia, and will mean road closures around the race route, which extends into D.C. Here's what to expect.

In Arlington

Virginia Route 110 will be closed 5 a.m.–2 p.m. between Rosslyn and Crystal City. (George Washington Parkway can be used as an alternative.)

Westbound Interstate 66 will be closed 5–10 a.m. between D.C. and North Scott Street. (U.S. Route 50 and GW Parkway can be used as alternatives.) Eastbound I-66 exit 75 will be closed 5–10 a.m.

The Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge will be closed 4–10 a.m.

North Lynn Street will be closed 5–10 a.m. from Gateway Park to the Key Bridge. The GW Parkway exit to the bridge and northbound U.S. Route 29 will be closed during that time as well.

Northbound I-395 HOV lanes will be closed 6 a.m.–12:30 p.m. from Crystal City to the 14th Street Bridge. The southbound I-395 HOV exit to South Eads and Pentagon South parking will be closed 5 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Eads Street will be closed 5 a.m.–12:30 p.m. from Army Navy Drive to the Pentagon/northbound I-395 HOV lanes.

Virginia Route 27 will be closed 7–10 a.m. from the GW Parkway to I-395.

Army Navy Drive will be closed 8 a.m.–12 p.m. from South Eads to 12th Street South.

12th Street South will be closed 8 a.m.–12 p.m. from South Eads to Long Bridge Drive.

Long Bridge Drive will be closed 8 a.m.–12 p.m. from 12th Street South to Boundary Channel Drive.

Boundary Channel Drive will be closed 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Also, the Pentagon North parking lot will be restricted to authorized vehicles 4:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

In D.C.

Virginia-bound lanes of the Key Bridge will be closed 4–11 a.m., D.C. police said.

The following streets will be closed 6:45–11 a.m.:

Whitehurst Freeway Northwest between M and 27th streets Northwest

Potomac River Freeway between Whitehurst and Ohio Drive

Independence Avenue between 23rd and Seventh streets Southwest

Seventh Street Southwest between Independence and Maryland avenues Southwest

C Street Southwest between Seventh and Ninth streets Southwest

On Metro

Trains will start running an hour early (7 a.m.) on Sunday, and additional Blue Line trains will be running before and after the race.

All bus service operating to and from the Pentagon will be relocated to Pentagon City until around 2 p.m.

Because the Pentagon station is expected to be crowded, riders are advised to use the Pentagon City station instead. Pentagon will be exit only 7–9 a.m. If it’s too crowded there, trains may temporarily bypass it to Pentagon City.

