Taking Metro or hitting the road around DC this weekend? What to know

Metro work and road closures may slow you down this weekend around the D.C. area.

On the rails, there are still two more full weeks left for the Blue and Yellow Line shutdown south of Reagan National Airport, plus Red Line single tracking is scheduled this and the next two weekends.

On the Red Line, trains are scheduled to single-track between Van Ness and Friendship Heights for “rail renewal” each Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 8. Related work is scheduled after 10 p.m. weeknights through Aug. 29.

On the Blue and Yellow lines, Franconia-Springfield, Huntington, Van Dorn Street, Eisenhower Avenue, King Street and Braddock Road stations are closed through Sept. 8.

Express shuttle buses run between Huntington or Franconia-Springfield and Pentagon.

Local shuttle routes run for the Blue Line between Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn Street, King Street and Reagan National, and for the Yellow Line between Crystal City, Braddock Road, King Street, Eisenhower Avenue and Huntington.

There is no track work scheduled this weekend on the Green, Orange or Silver lines.

On the roads, a number of significant construction lane or road closures are scheduled.

In Frederick County, Maryland, the State Highway Administration plans to completely close Md. 28/Dickerson Road at the Monocacy River from Friday night until early Monday morning for bridge work.

Elsewhere, major construction lane closures continue on toll lanes and related projects in Virginia on Interstate 95, I-395 and I-66, and in the District on roads such as D.C. 295.

There could be traffic around events such as county fairs and the return of the Maryland Renaissance Festival.

