Single-tracking on the Red Line and the ongoing shutdowns on the Blue and Yellow lines could slow you down on the rails this weekend, as other construction closures close lanes or roads elsewhere in the region.

On Metro, weekend Red Line single-tracking between Van Ness and Friendship Heights has been extended through Sept. 8. Each weekend until then, trains are scheduled every 18 minutes, with some additional trains during the day between Farragut North and Glenmont. Similar Red Line single-tracking is planned starting around 10 p.m. weeknights through the end of August. Metro said the work is on “rail renewal.”

All six Blue and Yellow Line stations south of Reagan National Airport also remain shut down through Sept. 8. Franconia-Springfield, Huntington, Van Dorn Street, Eisenhower Avenue, King Street and Braddock Road stations are closed 24/7. Shuttle buses are running.

There is no track work scheduled this weekend on the Orange, Silver or Green lines.

On the roads, construction lane closures continue across the area, including along D.C. 295, Interstate 395, I-95, I-66, the Dulles Toll Road, the Purple Line route and elsewhere.

Also, expect some road closures on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest near Freedom Plaza for The World Cultural Food Festival, as well as additional traffic around Nationals Park with the Nats hosting the Brewers this weekend.

Upcoming changes

Starting Monday, maintenance work will close up to 40 spaces in the Wiehle-Reston East Metro garage. While that’s a small fraction of the total number of spaces, the garage frequently fills up, so Fairfax County is urging commuters to consider getting dropped off at the station, walking or biking to the station, taking the bus to the station, or using park-and-ride lots.

Also starting Monday, parking will cost more in Montgomery County’s Waverly and Metropolitan garages in Bethesda. Rates are rising from $1 to $1.25 per hour. The change is meant to push some drivers to less-crowded garages nearby.

Next weekend in Maryland, the State Highway Administration plans to completely close Md. 28 (Dickerson Road) at the Monocacy River in Frederick County. The closure from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, until early Monday morning Aug. 26, is part of a bridge repair project. After the road reopens in time for the Monday morning rush hour, the single-lane closure in place since June will resume. The project is expected to continue into the spring.

Over the coming weeks, additional road closures in Maryland are expected around some Purple Line construction zones, including in Silver Spring. At the College Park Metro and MARC station, the bus loop is now scheduled to close for nine months starting in September, MARC said, with buses relocated onto River Road.

