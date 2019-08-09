Weekend lane closures will cause delays on NB I-395

Lane closures are going to bring delays to northbound I-395 in Virginia over the weekend, beginning Friday night.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said Friday that a series of closures on regular lanes on I-395 from Duke Street to past Pentagon City and Crystal City (Exit 3 to Exit 8C) for bridge work will slow traffic.

Here’s what to expect:

At 11 p.m. Friday, access to the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes in that stretch will close until 4:30 a.m. Monday.

One regular northbound lane on I-395 will close at 10 p.m. Saturday.

A second regular northbound lane will close from 11 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.

The HOV lanes from just north of Edsall Road to the D.C. line will be open and headed north, so as to help with traffic. The 95 Express Lanes from near Edsall Road to past Garrisonville Road in Stafford will follow the normal reversal schedule.

VDOT said that people headed north to D.C. should look for other routes to get into the city, and while local traffic will be open, delays are expected.