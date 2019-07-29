Freight trains to blame for unpredictable delays on MARC, VRE

Service interruptions along VRE and MARC routes is an ongoing problem officials say is out of their control, with some waits as long as 30 minutes.

Delays along tracks frequented by freight transporter CSX have worsened D.C. area rail commutes and led to an overall decrease in ridership, the Maryland Area Regional Commuter and Virginia Railway Express services say.

Interruptions along VRE and MARC routes is an ongoing problem that train officials say is out of their control, with some passengers having to wait as long as 30 minutes, the Washington Post reports.

On-time performance has dropped significantly this summer compared to last year due to hot weather and mechanical and track issues, but officials say an increase in CSX freight trains is the main cause for delays and congestion.

MARC experienced an all-time low this month. Trains from Union Station to Camden Yards in Baltimore remained on schedule only 65% of the time.

From May to July, CSX operations were to blame for up to 87% of the delays on the Brunswick line. This is a long shot from MARC’s 92% target rate when it comes to on-time service.

When looking at VRE, in April and May, trains arrived within 5 minutes of the scheduled times only 57% of the time, which is a significant decrease compared to the same time last year when VRE met it’s target 82% of the time.

Advocates are now calling for an increase in track capacity and major investments in rail service projects, like the Long Bridge over the Potomac River, to relieve congestion issues.

Officials say the goal now is to prioritize fixing the issue during negotiations with CSX operations for next year’s contract renewal, but until then, riders are likely to only find some relief once the heat subsides and only congestion-related delays remain.

