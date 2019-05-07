202
Rock Creek Parkway shutdown for Kennedy Center work to affect rush hours

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith May 7, 2019 11:19 am 05/07/2019 11:19am
Here's a view of the planned scenic walkway connecting the Kennedy Center with the Potomac River and nearby memorials. (Courtesy Steven Holl Architects via the Kennedy Center)

Part of Rock Creek Parkway will be closed for all of Friday and Monday’s rush hours, as well as the weekend.

Work to place a pedestrian bridge connecting the Kennedy Center expansion to the riverfront trail will shut down the parkway and trail there from 8 p.m. Thursday to as late as 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, the Kennedy Center and National Park Service said.

The closure Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday will stretch from Virginia Avenue Northwest to near the volleyball courts by the Lincoln Memorial.

People driving, biking, running or walking will be diverted along Virginia Avenue Northwest and 23rd Street Northwest, or along the ramps to Interstate 66/Potomac River Freeway.

A map of the road closures around the Kennedy Center which will start Thursday and end Monday. Click to expand. (Courtesy Kennedy Center)

The closure is expected to cause significant delays for some trips, particularly locking up traffic during rush hours Friday and Monday in parts of Foggy Bottom, the West End and Georgetown.

Anyone attending Kennedy Center events should build in more time to avoid missing any part of a show, the D.C. police said.

There have also been other full closures of the parkway, but those were only during weekends.

The pedestrian bridge being placed this weekend is scheduled to open to the public Sept. 7, when Kennedy Center construction is completed.

