Weekend road closures around Kennedy Center

By Rick Massimo April 18, 2019 12:42 pm 04/18/2019 12:42pm
Anyone headed to or around the Kennedy Center this weekend will need to allow for extra time — roads near the venue will be closed for the weekend.

The Kennedy Center said in a statement Thursday that the span of Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway, as well as the Rock Creek Trail, will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians between 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, and 5:30 a.m. Monday, April 22.

For vehicles, that means roads will be closed between Virginia Avenue Northwest and the Interstate 66/Potomac River Freeway interchange behind the Lincoln Memorial. Drivers coming from the north will have a detour onto Virginia Avenue; from the south, onto the ramp leading to I-66.

For bicyclists and pedestrians, roads will close between F Street Northwest at the Kennedy Center and the Roosevelt Bridge. They’ll have a detour at F Street Northwest, and they can get to the Lincoln Memorial via Virginia Avenue and 23rd Street.

If you have a ticket for a show at the Kennedy Center for this weekend, you’ll be getting an email about the closures with directions to the Kennedy Center’s doors and parking garages.

A map of the road closures around the Kennedy Center between April 19 and April 22. (Courtesy Kennedy Center)

The closures are related to the construction of a pedestrian bridge over the parkway, part of the Kennedy Center’s REACH expansion, which is due to open Sept. 7.

