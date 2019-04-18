Weekend road closures around Kennedy Center

Anyone headed to or around the Kennedy Center this weekend will need to allow for extra time — roads near the venue will be closed for the weekend.

The Kennedy Center said in a statement Thursday that the span of Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway, as well as the Rock Creek Trail, will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians between 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, and 5:30 a.m. Monday, April 22.

For vehicles, that means roads will be closed between Virginia Avenue Northwest and the Interstate 66/Potomac River Freeway interchange behind the Lincoln Memorial. Drivers coming from the north will have a detour onto Virginia Avenue; from the south, onto the ramp leading to I-66.

For bicyclists and pedestrians, roads will close between F Street Northwest at the Kennedy Center and the Roosevelt Bridge. They’ll have a detour at F Street Northwest, and they can get to the Lincoln Memorial via Virginia Avenue and 23rd Street.

If you have a ticket for a show at the Kennedy Center for this weekend, you’ll be getting an email about the closures with directions to the Kennedy Center’s doors and parking garages.

The closures are related to the construction of a pedestrian bridge over the parkway, part of the Kennedy Center’s REACH expansion, which is due to open Sept. 7.

