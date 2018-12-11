202.5
Amtrak train collides with car in W.Va, no injuries reported

By Hallie Mellendorf December 11, 2018 4:14 am 12/11/2018 04:14am
WASHINGTON — An Amtrak train struck a vehicle obstructing the tracks in Ranson, West Virginia on Monday evening.

The Amtrak Capitol Limited train 29 collided with the vehicle at approximately 5:35 p.m. while on its way from D.C. to Chicago. There were 108 passengers and crew on board. No injuries were reported.

Amtrak police and local law enforcement are still investigating the incident.

The crash will cause a slight shift in MARC’s Tuesday schedule. On the Brunswick Line, Train 874 — which normally departs Martinsburg at 5:25 a.m. — will begin service in Brunswick and will not serve West Virginia stations. The 5 a.m. and 6:25 a.m. departures from Martinsburg will operate as scheduled, as will all other Brunswick Line trains.

