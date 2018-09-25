202
Chain-reaction crashes close I-95 in Stafford Co. for hours

By Rob Woodfork
and William Vitka September 25, 2018 2:28 pm 09/25/2018 02:28pm
At least two tractor trailers were involved in a series of multi-vehicle crashes Tuesday, leaving at least four people injured and snarling traffic in Virginia along I-95 and Route 1 in Stafford and Prince William counties for hours.

WASHINGTON — At least two tractor trailers were involved in multi-vehicle crashes around noon Tuesday that closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police say they responded to a series of chain-reaction crashes between exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville Road) and exit 140 (Courthouse Road). At least four people have non life-threatening injuries.

The results of the crash investigation were not immediately available. VDOT announced shortly after 4:30 p.m. that all southbound lanes of I-95 reopened, but major backups remained well after the usual rush hour, especially along Route 1, which served as the primary detour during the hours-long closure.

Topics:
i-95 Local News Stafford County, VA News Transportation News Virginia virginia state police Will Vitka

