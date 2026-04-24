DC road closures for PurpleStride walk to end pancreatic cancer

The closures start Friday evening, ahead of Saturday morning's PanCAN PurpleStride 2026 in Downtown D.C.

Some roads will be closed or under parking restrictions this weekend as D.C. hosts a walk to fundraise for pancreatic cancer research and resources.

The closures start Friday evening, ahead of Saturday morning’s PanCAN PurpleStride 2026 in Downtown D.C.

D.C. police have asked drivers to be ready for potential delays in the area near the walk, which begins with an opening ceremony at 8:20 a.m. at Freedom Plaza. The event should wrap up by 11 a.m., according to its website.

The exact times of the road closures could be adjusted and any vehicle left in the “no parking” zones will be towed, according to police.

D.C. police said these streets will be posted as closed to traffic and posted as emergency no parking from 7 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

On Saturday, these streets will be posted as emergency no parking from 5 a.m. to noon:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 12th Street NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue NW to D Street SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to Virginia Avenue SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street SW

These streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to midnight Saturday, according to police:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

These streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

3rd Street from C Street NW to Virginia Avenue SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Virginia Avenue SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue SW

C Street from 2nd Street to 6th Street SW

Also happening this weekend is the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday. The afterparty event will have parking restrictions and street closures from Saturday staring at 7 a.m. through Sunday at noon. During those times, 19th Street NW between Q Street and Dupont Circle NW will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic.

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