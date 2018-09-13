Metro prepared for Florence as storm shifts away from DC

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said preparations for the storm started a few days ago, just in case the storm ended up hitting the District.

WASHINGTON — Even though Hurricane Florence is not currently on course to affect the area, Metro has been taking precautions just in case.

For Metro, that preparation included checking roof drains, exercising underground pumps and preparing ongoing construction sites for rain and wind. He said they also had mechanics on standby for any damage that could be sustained.

Wiedefeld said potential wind damage and the sheer volume of rain are Metro’s biggest concerns in case of a large storm like Florence.

“Fortunately, it’s not hitting here; unfortunately, it’s going somewhere else,” Wiedefeld said.

Regardless of what Florence does to the area, Virginia Railway Express will be cutting back service Friday ahead of expected heavy rainfall.

