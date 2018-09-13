PHOTOS: Florence lashes East Coast

Florence has prompted states of emergency up and down the mid-Atlantic region. The National Hurricane Center warned that Florence was forecast to linger over the Carolinas once it reaches shore. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Hurricane Florence strengthened into a potentially catastrophic storm barreling toward North and South Carolina.

It has prompted states of emergency up and down the mid-Atlantic region. The National Hurricane Center warned that Florence was forecast to linger over the Carolinas once it reaches shore.

People living well inland should prepare to lose power and endure flooding and other hazards.

See satellite photos of the monster storm and how people in its path are preparing.

Residents walk in flooded streets in the historic downtown area as the Neuse River begins to flood its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

