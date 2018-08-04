$4.7M upgrade, expansion to BWI MARC stop begins

The project, expected to last 14 months, will result in a larger waiting area, new ticketing facilities, a concession space and restrooms at the station, according to the state agency, which is part of the Maryland Department of Transportation.

A $4.7 million renovation and expansion of the BWI/Marshall Airport MARC stop will begin Monday, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

In a statement, MARC train director Andrea Farmer said the upgrades would result in “a more aesthetically pleasing station” that is also “a much more functional facility to best meet the needs of our riders.”

The station will remain open to bus and train service throughout construction. Ticketing, restrooms and a waiting area will be relocated to a temporary station on the north side of the stop, which will be equipped with a new handicap-accessible ramp.

The BWI stop is part of the MARC train’s Penn line, which offers weekday commuter service as well as weekend trains. A record 26 million passengers…