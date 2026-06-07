Get to know Ward 1 DC Council candidate Rashida Brown

Crime remains one of the top issues residents talk about, especially violent crime and youth‑involved offenses. At the same time, there are concerns about civil rights and over‑policing. As a Council member, what would you push for legislatively to improve public safety and how would you know those changes are actually working?

As an ANC Commissioner, I’ve walked the beat with MPD and believe community policing can foster both safety and trust. As Councilmember, I will ensure MPD has the resources and technology necessary to prioritize public safety and community engagement.

However, policing is only one piece of the puzzle. When I helped transform Georgia Avenue from a blighted corridor into a thriving hub, we didn’t just call for more police. We activated vacant spaces with block parties, replaced graffiti with community art, and filled storefronts with local businesses. Safety emerges from social cohesion and shared investment, not from community division.

We often ask police to handle issues that are not their responsibility. I support shifting health and human services responses to specialized programs, such as behavioral health crisis teams and street outreach like District Bridges and HIPS. Additionally, instead of using police for all special event road closures, we should use industry-standard “deployable barriers,” which are safer and more cost-effective than paying overtime.

Most importantly, we must restore funding to evidence-based violence prevention programs. By addressing conflicts before they escalate and stopping cycles of retaliation, we can reduce the need for police intervention and create a safer city for everyone.