Get to know Ward 1 DC Council candidate Aparna Raj

Crime remains one of the top issues residents talk about, especially violent crime and youth‑involved offenses. At the same time, there are concerns about civil rights and over‑policing. As a Council member, what would you push for legislatively to improve public safety and how would you know those changes are actually working?

Every person in D.C. deserves to feel safe, and that means preventing violence from occurring in the first place. We know crime and violence go down when people have stable housing, good jobs, quality schools, and accessible healthcare, which is why I’m running to make DC more affordable. I will push to expand violence interruption programs, invest in community responders trained to de-escalate mental health and substance use crises, and fix our 911 system so residents can rely on timely help when they need it. I would also work to end MPD collaboration with ICE so immigrant communities can live freely without fear. And to address youth-involved violence specifically, we must invest in every school across the District including wraparound supports and community schools, guarantee every school has a counselor and a nurse, create free universal out-of-school-time programming, and extend DPR programming and hours so young people have safe places to gather.

We should measure success not just by arrest numbers, but by outcomes: reduction in violent crime, truancy, evictions, youth detention, and deportation; removing federal agents from our streets; and stronger trust between communities and a government that actually works to meet the needs of the people.