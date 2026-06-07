Get to know DC delegate candidate Trent Holbrook

I was the lead person working in Congress, side-by-side with Congresswoman Norton, for the past eight years on D.C. statehood. When I started, the D.C. statehood bill had been voted on only once, in 1993, and it failed two-to-one. I worked to make D.C. statehood the national issue it is and deserves to be. I worked to get 100+ national organizations to endorse the bill. I worked with those organizations, D.C. residents and others, and got a record number of cosponsors on the bill. Most importantly, we took the statehood bill from losing in 1993 to passing in the U.S. House of Representatives — twice. The second time, every House Democrat voted “YES” for statehood. I would work with those 100+ organizations who endorsed the bill and the members of Congress who cosponsored it. I would take every opportunity to speak out about D.C. and our quest for statehood. I know the legislative process and how to deliver for D.C. I would also use every attack on D.C. as an opportunity to gain statehood cosponsors and expand our autonomy, as I did with Norton, for example, when we passed the District of Columbia National Guard Home Rule Act in the House.