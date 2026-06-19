Lewis George looks beyond November after McDuffie concedes in D.C. mayoral race

D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George is looking ahead to November and beyond after her top rival conceded in the Democratic primary for mayor and The Associated Press called the race for her.

D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George is looking ahead to November and beyond after her top rival conceded in the Democratic primary for mayor and The Associated Press called the race for her.

“I am feeling so just grateful. My heart is just grateful to the people of D.C.,” Lewis George said.

With ranked choice votes still being tabulated, she is now poised to become the Democratic nominee and is already signaling she’s preparing not only for the coming general election, but beyond.

“We have obviously started as a team having early conversations about transition. What we plan on having is a very professional and well-run transition, and we are excited to discuss some of that rollout in the coming weeks,” she said.

Lewis George, speaking to the media at Bus Boys and Poets in Northwest D.C., said that includes early planning for a budget and key policy priorities, while she continues to serve in her current role on the D.C. Council.

“I will be representing the residents of Ward 4 until I am sworn in as the mayor of District of Columbia,” she said.

Her main challenger, Kenyan McDuffie, conceded the race, and Lewis George said he reached out directly Thursday morning.

“Kenyan McDuffie graciously called to congratulate me, and I’m honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for the mayor of Washington, D.C.,” she said.

While the general election is still months away, the Democratic primary has historically been decisive in D.C. politics.

Lewis George believes her message resonating with voters fueled her projected primary win.

“I think what was clear is that affordability is an issue in this city, and there has to be leadership who’s ready to address it,” she said.

She pointed to affordability and government effectiveness as early priorities if elected mayor, including lowering utility costs, improving basic city services and expanding support for families.

She said she and her team have already begun working with budget analysts on ways to make city agencies more efficient and effective when it comes to spending and saving.

“I’m excited to have early conversations with colleagues about what our first budget will look like, how we can preserve social safety nets across the board through healthcare and housing and education, and what that looks like,” she said.

On the campaign trail, she positioned herself as a candidate willing to push back against President Donald Trump. She said if elected, she is committed to working across political lines, including with the White House if it benefits D.C. residents.

“I want to make sure that the president understands that I am willing to work with anyone to the benefit of D.C. residents, and that includes President Trump and members of his administration,” she said.

In an effort not to interfere with current Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration, Lewis George said she would wait for a request from the Trump administration before having initial talks with the president and others.

Lewis George also said rebuilding trust between the community and law enforcement will be a focus, including working with police leaders and unions and launching a search for a new police chief.

“I’ve committed to rebuilding the trust that’s necessary within the police department and the police department with our community.”

As she moves toward the general election, Lewis George said her goal remains consistent.

“I plan to be a mayor for everyone who calls this city home, no matter who you voted for,” she said.

In the general election, Lewis George will face Green Party candidate Robert Gross. There are also 11 independent candidates vying for the job.

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