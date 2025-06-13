Data Doctors: How to work safely in a Windows 10 environment when security updates stop

Microsoft is ending security updates for Windows 10 this October. Here's what you need to do to operate your older system safely.

Q: Are the Windows 11 upgrade workarounds for noncompliant (Windows 10) computers safe?

A: If you’re one of the millions still using Windows 10, you’ve probably seen the frequent reminders lately about the upcoming end-of-life date: Oct. 14, 2025. It’s not just a suggestion — Microsoft will officially stop issuing security updates, bug fixes and technical support for Windows 10.

This doesn’t mean your computer will stop working, but it does mean that it will become increasingly vulnerable to online threats. Cybercriminals love to exploit known holes in older versions of Windows, especially when they know there will be millions of unprotected systems still online.

Here are all the options, including a lesser-known workaround, that can extend the life of some noncompliant systems.

Option 1: Upgrade to Windows 11 (the official way)

For PCs that will pass Microsoft’s compatibility check, which looks for things, such as a TPM 2.0 chip and newer processors, the upgrade to Windows 11 is free and relatively straightforward. Just make sure your files are backed up and allow some time for the upgrade to do its thing.

If it’s a laptop, be sure you’re plugged into a power source while doing the upgrade to avoid major problems from a premature shutdown.

Option 2: Replace your computer

If your system doesn’t meet the Windows 11 requirements — and especially if it’s more than five years old — it’s time to start planning for a replacement. All new computers come with Windows 11 installed and also offer major improvements in day-to-day usability.

In addition to better speed and security, newer machines typically run cooler and quieter, have brighter and sharper screens, longer battery life, faster Wi-Fi, and much better webcams and microphones for video calls. You also get support with the latest ports and Bluetooth connections, which makes everything from charging to connecting to a wireless printer a lot easier.

Option 3: Use the Windows 11 workaround (unofficial, but possible)

If your PC doesn’t meet the upgrade requirements, Microsoft has quietly allowed unsupported upgrades with some major caveats. If you’re a tech-savvy user, there are registry edits or third-party tools that can bypass the compatibility checks and allow you to force an install of Windows 11 anyway.

Microsoft has even published guidance for IT pros on how to install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware — they just don’t recommend it. And here’s why: You may not receive future updates, your system may be unstable, and driver support could be hit or miss. If something breaks, you’re on your own.

For those who like tinkering and are comfortable with some risk, this may buy you a little time, but it’s not a long-term strategy as you’re just delaying the inevitable.

Option 4: Pay for Extended Security Updates

Microsoft will offer Extended Security Updates, or ESUs, after the deadline, mainly for business customers, but possibly for individuals as well. This can buy you more time, but it won’t be free.

Don’t wait too long

Change can be frustrating, especially when it comes to your computer. But running an unsupported operating system in 2025 is like driving a car with no air bags or seat belts. You can do it, but it’s just not very smart.

If you’re unsure what your next move should be, get advice sooner rather than later. This is one tech decision you don’t want to put off.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook.

