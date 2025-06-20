Data Doctors: How to check for leaked passwords

A massive leak involving nearly 10 billion unique passwords and over 16 billion total entries has been updated and rereleased with newly added data from recent breaches. Here's how to check if your passwords were leaked.

Q: Is there a way to know if my passwords are part of this latest breach?

A: You may have seen the headlines about a massive leak involving nearly 10 billion unique passwords and more than 16 billion total entries. The “RockYou2024” file — originally compiled last year — has been updated and rereleased with newly added data from recent breaches. It’s one of the largest credential dumps ever assembled and is now actively circulating in cybercriminal forums.

This isn’t the result of a single new hack, but rather a mega-compilation of old and recent stolen credentials — gathered into one highly searchable package. The real danger lies in how criminals can now use this treasure trove to launch what are known as “credential stuffing” attacks. These attacks involve trying email and password combinations across thousands of websites and apps in rapid succession to see what still works.

Worse yet, the strategy is evolving. Hackers are now using AI to identify and test password patterns based on public information and behavioral clues. That means even if your exact password wasn’t in the leak, something close to it might still be guessed. If you tend to reuse passwords or haven’t changed one in years, you should assume your credentials are vulnerable and take steps to protect yourself.

Start With Important Accounts

Prioritize updating the passwords for your primary email, bank and credit card accounts, cloud storage, and social media platforms. These are the accounts most likely to be used for identity theft, financial fraud or spreading spam. If your email account is compromised, it can be used to reset access to most of your other accounts.

Use a Password Manager

Keeping track of dozens of unique, complex passwords isn’t realistic without help. Password managers store your logins securely, generate strong passwords for new accounts, and often alert you if a saved login has appeared in a breach. Once you’re set up, it actually makes managing your online accounts faster and less frustrating.

If you’re hesitant to use one, at least break the habit of reusing the same password across multiple sites. Even a private, disguised note on your device is better than ‘leaving the same key under every doormat’ online.

Check If Your Credentials Have Been Exposed

Visit Have I Been Pwned, a trusted resource developed by a security researcher, and enter your email address. It will show you if your information has appeared in any known breaches. You can also test individual passwords anonymously to see if they’ve been leaked. If anything comes up, change that password immediately — especially if you’ve reused it elsewhere. You can also sign up for free alerts via the ‘Notify Me’ link so you’ll know if your email shows up in future breaches.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Two-factor authentication adds a critical extra layer of protection, typically a one-time code sent via app or text. Even if someone gets your password, they can’t log in without that second step. Most major services support it, and it’s one of the simplest, most effective defenses you can enable.

Use Passkeys When Available

Tech companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft are promoting ‘passkeys,’ a more secure, password-less login method tied to your device. These are stored cryptographically, making them much harder to steal or phish, and are becoming more widely supported across apps and services. You can learn more about passkeys here.

