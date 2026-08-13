DC man gets 85 years behind bars for Morgan State homecoming mass shooting

Marquis Brown was found guilty in May of five counts of attempted second-degree murder and other offenses related to the mass shooting at Morgan State University.

A D.C. man was sentenced this week to 85 years in prison for his role in the mass shooting at Morgan State University during homecoming week in 2023 that injured five people.

Marquis Brown, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was found guilty in May of five counts of attempted second-degree murder and other offenses.

The shooting interrupted homecoming week celebrations on Morgan State’s campus, leaving four university students and another person wounded and prompting an hourslong lockdown of the historically Black college in Baltimore, Maryland.

Police said at the time of the shooting that at least two people, Brown and then-18-year-old Jovan “Chewy” Williams, opened fire after a dispute between two groups, and that the five victims were likely not intended targets.

“The defendant’s decision to open fire into a crowded homecoming celebration showed a staggering disregard … for the lives and futures of everyone around him. No student or their family should ever have to fear for their life while gathering to celebrate their university and community,” Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement regarding Brown’s sentence.

Several homecoming events, including the Oct. 7 football game, were canceled in the wake of the shooting.

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