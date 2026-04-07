42 kilograms of cocaine seized, a dozen arrests in Maryland drug ring

More than 40 kilograms of cocaine were seized and a dozen arrests made in Maryland at the culmination of a multiagency investigation into a drug trafficking ring, officials said Tuesday.

More than 40 kilograms of cocaine were seized and a dozen arrests made in Maryland at the culmination of a multiagency investigation into a drug trafficking ring, officials said Tuesday.

Wicomico County Sheriff Michael Lewis said $4 million worth of cocaine was seized, in addition to 11 guns, $23,000 in cash and various other narcotics, including fentanyl pills, heroin, psilocybin mushrooms and MDMA.

The drugs were being supplied by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which is based in Mexico, according to law enforcement.

“Imagine how much poison was removed from our streets by the hard working men and women who made this case happen,” Lewis said.

A 15-month investigation involved tapping 19 phone lines, using drones and tracking devices, and making arrests during traffic stops.

“When you’re manning a wiretap 24 hours a day, it takes manpower,” Lewis said. “It takes a lot of people to make this happen.”

Deputies in Worcester and Wicomico counties teamed up with federal, state and local law enforcement to probe into the ring’s distribution on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia, as well as in Baltimore and parts of Delaware.

Lewis praised Lt. Col. Kenny Brown with Maryland State Police.

“I saw firsthand the tremendous talent he had, identifying and picking out drug smugglers during routine traffic stops while working Interstate 95,” Lewis said.

A total of 13 different agencies coordinated on the investigation.

“It took 80 plus search warrants, it took surveillance operations, undercover work, people putting their lives at risk, sustained effort that lasted months,” Gov. Wes Moore said.

Law enforcement started working on the case in late 2024 and linked Desmond Roberts Jr. to a large scale drug trafficking organization. He’s been arrested and charged with intent to distribute narcotics and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Investigators have said they expect to file additional charges in this case. They’re searching for La’Quan Alexander Townsend.

Other suspects who have been arrested through the investigation include Shakoor Yusin Stevenson, Ricky Ernest Johnson Jr., Reinaldo Soto Ramos, Junior Calderon, Charnita Emil Stephens, Dorge Lee Conway Jr., Marcus Shaquille Cropper, Dewayne Ellsworth Cane, Tirrell Termaine Sample, Kavon Randy Conquest and Deangela Renee Morton.

Some of the people facing charges have posted bail. About half are being held without bond.

“As the sheriff mentioned, not just one of the largest cocaine seizures in the history of Wicomico, but one of the most important seizures that we’ve seen throughout the state of Maryland,” Moore said.

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