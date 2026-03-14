The naked truth: Sketch released of ‘fully nude’ Fairfax Co. intruder

Fairfax County police have released a composite sketch of the man connected to four Centreville burglary and indecent exposure incidents.

His plan had some cracks in it.

Fairfax County police have released a composite sketch of the man connected to four Centreville burglaries and indecent exposure incidents.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, believe the same naked burglar entered at least four homes in Centreville the weekend of March 5.

Police believe the person is linked to related incidents in the neighborhood, starting in the early morning hours, when the suspect entered a bedroom of a home in the 14800 block of Bodley Square while the victim was getting ready for work. The suspect fled when confronted.

On March 6, around 5:30 a.m., in the 14800 block of Leicester Court, a resident discovered a footprint on a trash can that had been moved against a fence and is believed to have been used to climb into the backyard. Police said there’s evidence of an attempted burglary at the residence.

On March 8, at 3:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Paddington Lane, the victim reported hearing footsteps in the hallway and seeing a nude person standing in the doorway before fleeing.

Police said that in each case, it appears the suspect entered the residence through an unsecured door.

The suspect is described as a Black male, light or medium complexion, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build.

See the sketch below.

Fairfax County police are asking if you recognize the suspect or have information about these incidents, or if anyone believes they may have been a victim of a related crime, to call the Sully District Station at 703-814-7000.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone, at 866-411-TIPS, or online.

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