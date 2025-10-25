Prince George’s County teacher acquitted in sexual abuse against minor case

Amir Johnson, a Bowie resident and former social studies teacher at Parkdale High School, was arrested after being accused of having several sexual encounters with a minor in 2025.

A high school teacher in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was found not guilty on seven counts of sexual abuse against a minor. The state’s attorney’s office confirmed the verdict on Friday.

The judge released Amir Johnson, a Bowie resident and former social studies teacher at Parkdale High School in Riverdale, Maryland, on his own recognizance.

Johnson was arrested after being accused of having several sexual encounters with a minor between January and April 2025.

“Teachers hold a unique position of trust and responsibility in shaping and protecting our children, and any allegation that violates that trust is taken very seriously by this office. We want to thank our attorneys who prosecuted this case and the jury for their service,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said in a statement after the verdict was announced.

Other than the seven counts, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on one other count of sexual abuse of a minor, which resulted in a mistrial. The state will re-evaluate that count.

Officials said no additional details on the case will be released due to its sensitive nature.

